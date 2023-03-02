Unicoin Reaches the $375 Million Sales Milestone on Its One Year Anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicoin , the assets-backed cryptocurrency designed for stability and profitability, celebrates its one-year anniversary and announces that it has sold over $375 million unicoins to individual and corporate investors in more than 100 countries. During this period, marked by extreme volatility in the crypto economy, Unicoin's price increased by 4,900%, from 1¢/ú to 50¢/ú, demonstrating that it has been recognized by many investors as a more viable cryptocurrency. Unicoin expects to launch on crypto exchanges later this year and has an objective to reach the $40/ú pricing level by 2027.

Unicoin, next-generation crypto designed to be stable and profitable. Unicoin on the set of Unicorn Hunters.

"A year ago, we were encouraged by our shareholders who supported our vision by oversubscribing our initial $10 million raise in only three days," said Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicoin. "We are changing the crypto market by offering an assets-backed, transparent, and audited cryptocurrency."

Unicoin creates value for its investors through a diversified portfolio of assets, including equity stakes in high-growth scaleups, publicly-traded companies, real estate, and more. Unicoin has garnered the support of business luminaries, industry leaders, and policymakers such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. It is the official cryptocurrency of Unicorn Hunters, a global platform that connects companies looking for expansion capital to achieve a billion-dollar valuation with millions of investors around the world, pioneered a new genre — enrichtainment — that combines entertainment with the wealth-growth potential for individual investors.

"Unicoin's goal is to transform the way people invest and transact by allowing investors to enter the crypto market early, with reduced risk, and to be a part of an innovative portfolio that creates wealth-building opportunities for the masses," said Silvina Moschini , Chairwoman and President of Unicoin. "We are thrilled to celebrate our first-year anniversary by reaching this $375 sales milestone."

Unicoins are available for purchase at Unicoin.com . The minimum purchase is $1,000 at 50¢/ú. Unicoin is expected to be tokenized in the first half of this year and listed on major crypto exchanges by the end of 2023 after developing high brand value, global awareness of its benefits, and a strong equity portfolio.

Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of Unicorn Hunters , "the most iconic business series of recent times," according to Forbes. Click HERE to access the Unicoin white paper.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy, any of the securities offered hereby, by any person in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful for such person to make an offering or a solicitation. The securities offered hereby have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws. The securities offered hereby have not been approved or disapproved, nor has the accuracy or adequacy of this letter, the private placement memorandum for the proposed private placement or any other offering materials been endorsed by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or any state securities commission or regulatory authority, and any representation to the contrary is unlawful.

This letter contains forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) the expected development of the Company's business and (iii) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. These forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No obligation exists to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those projected or anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

