UniFirst celebrates grand opening of its Minneapolis uniform service and processing facility

News provided by

UniFirst Corporation

05 Sep, 2023, 07:58 ET

New facility poised to deliver customer service excellence and product quality

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety services, is excited to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art uniform service and processing facility in Eagan, Minn. This 60,000-square-foot facility is designed to deliver exceptional customer service, top-notch product quality, and eco-friendly laundry solutions to businesses in Minneapolis, the state of Minnesota and beyond. To celebrate the official unveiling, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned at 11 am CT on Tuesday, September 12 at 2922 W. Service Road, Eagan.

The new customer-servicing plant is a direct response to the growing demand for UniFirst's services throughout Minnesota. The facility will house 60-plus dedicated employees, providing local businesses with personalized service programs for uniforms and workwear, as well as the delivery and rental of facility service products such as floor mats and mops, wipers and towels, and restroom products. UniFirst plans to increase its workforce by approximately 20 percent in the coming years to accommodate the anticipated growth.

"Our new Minneapolis facility is part of our long-term growth plans focused on delivering customer service excellence and product quality to local communities throughout North America," said UniFirst president and CEO, Steven Sintros. "Through the combination of our on-site uniform experts and the facility's high-tech processing systems, we are well positioned to deliver top-notch services for many years to come."

Spanning over five acres, the new facility also prioritizes sustainability. The facility utilizes energy-efficient equipment, such as heat reclaimers, contemporary HVAC units, latest-generation machinery for the production and hygienic laundering of garments and textiles, as well as LED lighting for greater energy efficiency. All cleaning formulas and detergents are 100% environmentally friendly, and natural light throughout the plant enhances the work environment while saving energy.

"We are excited to expand to the Greater Minneapolis market and help local businesses find solutions to their uniform and facility needs," said General Manager Brett Grandmont. "This advanced service facility reinforces our ongoing commitment to serving local customers and their hard workers."

The grand opening ceremony is expected to include representatives from the local business community as well as UniFirst executives and staff. The event will conclude with a tour of the new facility and a catered lunch.

About UniFirst
Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

