UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and Driver William Byron to Make Final 2019 NASCAR Season Appearance Together

At 21 years old, Byron kicked off the 2019 season at the prestigious Daytona 500, where he became the second-youngest driver in history to win the coveted pole position. Since then, he has accumulated four additional pole awards, with his most recent coming at the Sept. 29 Charlotte ROVAL race in the UniFirst Chevy. Byron not only qualified for the Cup Series playoffs this season, he advanced through the first round and hopes to move forward once again this weekend into the Round of 8.

"William had a great run with the No. 24 UniFirst Chevy at the Charlotte road course race," said Adam Soreff, director of marking and communications for UniFirst. "Not only did he win the pole for an impressive fifth time this year, but it was great to see the UniFirst Chevy leading the field and running up front all race to advance on to the next round of the playoffs. We're all looking forward to seeing William back on the track this Sunday when all of his UniFirst fans will be cheering for the entire No. 24 team."

In 2016, UniFirst and 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports announced an eight-year partnership that runs through the 2023 racing season. UniFirst is the official workwear provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team and its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group, which is the largest privately held retail automotive organization in the United States.

"I'm ready for Kansas Speedway and getting back behind the wheel of the No. 24 UniFirst Chevrolet," Byron said. "We had a solid run a couple weeks ago at the ROVAL, and to see all the support from our UniFirst fans was awesome. Hopefully we can keep the momentum going and have another great weekend with UniFirst onboard the No. 24."

About Hendrick Motorsports:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 256 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About UniFirst:

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com .

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unifirst.com

