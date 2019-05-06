UniFirst Chevrolet Driven by William Byron to Make 2019 NASCAR Debut at Kansas Speedway

UniFirst is a primary sponsor of the Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 team with Byron for three races during the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season. At 21 years old, he became the second-youngest driver in history to earn the pole for the prestigious DAYTONA 500 when he kicked off 2019 by capturing the top qualifying spot for "The Great American Race." Now a third of the way through the season, fans will get their first chance to see the refreshed No. 24 UniFirst Chevrolet on the racetrack, featuring a dynamic, contemporary paint scheme with the company's signature green and white colors, along with its corporate logo.

In 2016, UniFirst and Hendrick Motorsports announced an eight-year partnership that runs through the 2023 NASCAR season. UniFirst is the official workwear provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team and its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group, which is the largest privately held retail automotive organization in the United States.

"We're as excited as ever to see the debut of our updated UniFirst race car design, as well as our driver, William Byron, who got off to a strong start this season," says Adam Soreff, director of marketing and communications for UniFirst. "We're revved up from William winning rookie of the year win last season and his pole award for the 61st running of the DAYTONA 500, and we're really looking forward to his performance in the UniFirst Chevy this weekend in Kansas."

In 2018, Byron became only the second driver to win rookie of the year honors in each of NASCAR's three national series in consecutive years -- earning titles in the Cup Series in 2018, the Xfinity Series in 2017 and the Gander Outdoor Truck Series in 2016. He was named the driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet in August 2017.

"I'm looking forward to running the UniFirst paint scheme this weekend on our No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1," Byron said. "Last year the scheme always stood out on track and was a car you couldn't miss. I know it will really look good when we race under the lights at Kansas. UniFirst is a great partner, and it's awesome to see how excited they are about our team."

The next race for UniFirst after this weekend will be at Charlotte Motor Speedway's ROVAL on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. ET, and will be televised on NBC. UniFirst will then return with the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET, also live on NBC.

About Hendrick Motorsports:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 253 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About UniFirst:

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with more than 250 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

