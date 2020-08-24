UniFirst Earns Spot on Selling Power's Annual "50 Best Companies to Sell for" List

To make their determination, the Selling Power research team evaluated companies in the following areas: compensation and benefits; hiring, sales training, and sales enablement; and customer retention. The list encompasses companies of all sizes—with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands.

"UniFirst is proud to once again be included on Selling Power's annual "50 Best Companies to Sell for" list in 2020," says UniFirst Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, David Katz. "We've built a world-class sales team who represent the very best of what UniFirst stands for. And, we've equipped them with the very best sales tools and technologies in the industry. Despite the recent challenges brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the team has remained successful companywide in their efforts to create the best possible experience for our customers. I continue to be impressed with their achievements, year-in and year-out. Hats off to the entire team for this well-earned honor."

Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner says this list is a critical tool for sales professionals to evaluate their options in an era of extreme change. "We are pleased that our research team recognized UniFirst as one of the Top 50 Companies to Sell for," says Gschwandtner. "Their sales team is committed to delivering a great customer experience and their management has created a culture that insures ongoing learning and commitment to excellence."

For more on UniFirst or Selling Power magazine, you may visit their websites: UniFirst.com and SellingPower.com .

About UniFirst:

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power magazine, the leading periodical for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Selling Power Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as a series of five-minute videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference. Selling Power also publishes annually Top AI Solutions for Sales, Top 15 Sales Enablement Vendors, Top 20 Sales Training Companies, Leading Sales Consultants – Sales Coaching and Training, and the Selling Power 500 Largest Sales Forces in America. www.sellingpower.com.

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unifirst.com

