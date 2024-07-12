UniFirst named one of Selling Power's 'Best Companies to Sell For' in 2024

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, is proud to be recognized on Selling Power's "Best Companies to Sell For" list for the 21st consecutive year. The list features 60 companies that lead the charge in true selling power.

"We're proud to be included on Selling Power's list, which further validates our world-class sales organization and people who always deliver solutions that meet the unique needs of customers," said David Katz, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at UniFirst. "Our sales culture is focused on award-winning professional training and advanced sales enablement tools that help transform our team into true uniform experts and trusted advisors."

The companies named to this year's "Best Companies to Sell For" list range from medium-sized to enterprise-level organizations. Selling Power's research team created a thorough application where they gathered data across five key areas:

Company Overview

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Sales Training & Sales Enablement

Commitment to fostering Diversity and Inclusion

AI incorporation into improving sales processes

Companies were ranked in each of the categories above to determine the final list, which names the companies in alphabetical order.

"In evaluating the best companies to sell for each year, we are looking for companies that align core values throughout their organization and have found that UniFirst excels in this alignment and has delivered on their goal of creating a sales culture that empowers and transforms their sales team into Solution Experts and Trusted Advisors," says Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power. "These companies aim at a higher level of professionalism and trust, which in turn leads to increased sales and a lower turnover of the sales force."

UniFirst proudly serves more than half of the Fortune 500 companies, outfitting over two million uniform wearers across North America. For more than two decades, it has been featured on Selling Power's prestigious list. The company has also garnered accolades including Glassdoor's "25 Best Companies for Career Opportunities" and Forbes' "America's Best Large Employers," and Newsweek's list of "Best Customer Service Providers," among others.

"Our unique culture is guided by our founding Core Values: Customer Focus, Respect for Others, and Commitment to Quality that permeates our entire organization," says Catalina Dongo, UniFirst Senior Vice President of Human Resources. "We not only offer sales professionals competitive total compensation packages and benefits, but also provide a nurturing environment with limitless potential for growth. This approach ensures that we attract and retain highly skilled and diverse sales professionals who thrive in a culture of service and empowerment."

UniFirst is currently recruiting talented individuals to join its award-winning sales team. For more information about the Company, please visit https://jobs.unifirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com .

