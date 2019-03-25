UniFirst Named to Barron's 2019 List of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the United States

To determine the rankings, Barron's partnered with Calvert Research and Management to analyze the 1,000 largest publicly held companies by market value with headquarters in the U.S. Each company was assessed against 300 performance indicators in five categories: shareholders, employees, customers, planet, and community.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the country's most sustainable companies," says Steven Sintros, president and CEO of UniFirst Corporation. "UniFirst is committed to creating long-term stakeholder value and we work hard to maintain focus on our ethical, social, environmental, cultural, and economic responsibilities as a company to help keep overall sustainability front-of-mind. And, while we've accomplished much in these areas over the past year, we continually strive to achieve more."

The announcement comes at the same time UniFirst released its newly updated 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, which serves as a comprehensive review of the company's latest efforts surrounding CSR and sustainability for the benefit of all UniFirst stakeholders.

To learn more about UniFirst and read the company's CSR report, visit UniFirst.com and CSR.UniFirst.com/

About UniFirst:

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with more than 250 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

