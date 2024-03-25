UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet driven by Chase Elliott makes 2024 NASCAR season debut in Richmond

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, in partnership with 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, will be debuting the No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, driven by 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, at Richmond Raceway on March 31. This primary sponsorship extends to five races for the 2024 NASCAR season.

The No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet sports the company's distinctive signature green color and logo designs accompanied by racing-inspired black and white accents on the car's exterior. Elliott and the entire No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports race team will also wear fire suits that complement the UniFirst car design and feature the company's colors and logo.

"We're excited to see Chase get behind the wheel of the No. 9 UniFirst Chevy for the 2024 NASCAR season, as it signifies our expanded partnership with Hendrick Motorsports," said David Katz, UniFirst's Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Our fans will now get more opportunities to witness Chase deliver a great season in this remarkable car."

In addition to Richmond, UniFirst will serve as the primary partner on the No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway on April 7, Darlington Raceway on May 12, Kansas Speedway on September 29, and Charlotte ROVAL on October 13. UniFirst is also serving as an associate sponsor of Elliott and the No. 9 team for all other races throughout the 2024 campaign.

"Richmond is a track where you have to be on it every single lap," said Elliott, six-time National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver. "We were able to get a pretty decent finish last fall, so I am excited to see what we can achieve there this weekend. Hopefully, we can end the day in victory lane with the UniFirst team."

The 2024 NASCAR season marks the eighth year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, and it's the fifth year that the company is serving as a sponsor of Elliott and the No. 9 team. UniFirst is the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group. For more information on UniFirst, visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (303) and laps led (more than 79,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 39 different seasons, including an active streak of 38 in a row (1986-2023). Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, the team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram and X.

