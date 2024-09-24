UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet driven by Chase Elliott returns to the track for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race in Kansas

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, in partnership with 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, will be at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29 as Chase Elliott competes in the opening race of the Round of 12 in the playoffs behind the wheel of the UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The race begins at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Elliott heads to Kansas seventh in the playoff standings, six markers above the elimination line. In 17 Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, the Dawsonville, Georgia, native has one win, seven top-five finishes and 11 top 10s. Elliott most recently drove to a third-place finish there in the spring.

The UniFirst No. 9 Chevy will once again sport the company's distinctive signature green color and logo designs accompanied by racing-inspired black and white accents on the car's exterior. Elliott and the entire No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports race team will also wear fire suits that complement the UniFirst car design and feature the company's colors and logo.

"A big congratulations to Chase Elliott for moving on to the Round of 12 in in the playoffs," said David Katz, UniFirst's Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Our fans are excited to watch Chase in action, driving the UniFirst No. 9 Chevy. We're all behind Chase and the No. 9 team, cheering them on to victory."

The UniFirst No. 9 will make its final appearance of the season at the Charlotte ROVAL on October 13. UniFirst is also serving as an associate sponsor of Elliott and the No. 9 team for all other races throughout the end of the season.

"Kansas is one of my favorite tracks, so I'm looking forward to getting there and climbing behind the wheel of the No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet," said Elliott, six-time National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver. "Finishing second last weekend at Bristol was a boost for our team and now we need to keep that momentum going. Hopefully we can finish one position higher on Sunday at Kansas and punch our ticket to the next round of the playoffs."

The 2024 NASCAR season marks the eighth year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, and it's the fifth year that the company is serving as a sponsor of Elliott and the No. 9 team. UniFirst is the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group. For more information on UniFirst, visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its three company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com. Follow UniFirst on Social Media: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (311) and laps led (more than 80,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 39 different seasons, including an active streak of 38 in a row (1986-2023). Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, the team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram and X.

