UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet takes final laps of the 2024 season at the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race in Charlotte

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, in partnership with 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, will be at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on Sunday, October 13 as Chase Elliott continues his playoff run behind the wheel of the UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The race begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

The UniFirst No. 9 Chevy makes NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on Sunday, October 13.

Elliott heads into Charlotte in eighth in the playoff standings, 13 markers above the elimination line. With Sunday's race being the deciding factor in who advances to the Round of 8, Elliott's performance at the Charlotte ROVAL will be a must-watch for NASCAR fans. In six Cup Series starts on the ROVAL, the 28-year-old driver has two victories and four top-10 finishes.

"The playoffs continue to bring so much excitement to UniFirst customers," said David Katz, UniFirst Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Charlotte Roval offers another opportunity to support Chase as he competes at the highest level in NASCAR, and we couldn't be more proud to be part of this thrilling journey."

This race marks the last appearance of the season for the iconic UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet with its signature green scheme. Looking ahead, UniFirst is excited to continue its partnership with Hendrick Motorsports next season, serving as the primary sponsor for five races in total for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series. Additionally, UniFirst will maintain its role as an associate sponsor of Elliott and the No. 9 team throughout the entire season.

"We've had a decent amount of success at the Charlotte ROVAL and I'm hoping that continues this weekend with our No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet," said Elliott. "There is a lot on the line in this race. We need to advance to the next round of the playoffs to be able to continue our run for a second championship and I believe we're fully capable of doing that."

The 2024 NASCAR season celebrates the eighth year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, marking the fifth year that UniFirst has proudly sponsored Elliott and the No. 9 team. UniFirst is the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group. For more information on UniFirst, visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its three company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com. Follow UniFirst on Social Media: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (311) and laps led (more than 80,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 39 different seasons, including an active streak of 38 in a row (1986-2023). Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, the team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram and X.

