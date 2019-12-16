UniFirst to Donate More Than $2 Million Worth of Work Clothing to United Way of the Ohio Valley

The donations, which total more than 79,000 items, include work shirts, polo shirts, T-shirts, work pants, jeans, coveralls, safety apparel, caps and hats, belts, and backpacks. About half of the garments have already been packed at the company's Owensboro, KY, distribution center by UniFirst employee Team Partners and sent to United Way of the Ohio Valley for local distribution to several nonprofit organizations across the Ohio Valley region.

"We're so grateful for the donation and hope this is just the beginning of a long-standing partnership with UniFirst," says Blaine Mathew, project coordinator for United Way of the Ohio Valley. "UniFirst is extremely community-minded and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to help many of our local agencies who will definitely put the clothing to good use."

According to Mathew, many of the garments from UniFirst's first shipment, which filled three tractor trailers, were sent to local nonprofits who aid the homeless. In addition, an organization called God's Outreach, Inc., based in Owensboro, KY, received a portion of the clothing to send to the Bahamas to help the victims of Hurricane Dorian.

"UniFirst contributes to well over 200 different philanthropic organizations on a national and local level, and we couldn't be prouder to select United Way of the Ohio Valley to receive this particular donation," says Steven Sintros, UniFirst president and CEO. "We're committed to supporting the communities in which we do business and feel good knowing that these donations will go a long way toward helping United Way of the Ohio Valley fulfill its mission of uniting communities to deliver solutions that improve the lives of individuals and families."

