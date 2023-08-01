UniFirst's annual Ron Croatti Memorial Golf Tournament raises more than $35,000 for New England area charities

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, recently held its annual Ron Croatti Memorial Golf Tournament at Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown, Mass. The tournament raised more than $35,000 this year and attracted more than 100 golfers and 37 corporate sponsors. The funds will be donated to four local charities and brings the total amount UniFirst has raised over the years to more than $150,000.

Moments from the Annual Ron Croatti Memorial Golf Tournament.
The tournament was named after the company's former Chairman, CEO, and President Ron Croatti who held that position from 1991 until his passing in 2017. During his tenure at UniFirst, Mr. Croatti is credited with growing earnings from $100 million to $1.6 billion. More than 100 golfers participated in this year's tournament including 37 corporate sponsors.

"We are extremely grateful for our sponsors who turned out for the event and thank them for their generous donations," said Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and CEO. "UniFirst is committed to making a positive social impact by supporting the communities where we live and work through both active social engagement and charitable giving."

The four charities that will benefit from this donation include:

  • Samaritans
  • Buzz off for Cancer
  • Operation Care for Troops
  • Wreaths across America

"Anyone who knew my father, knows how much he loved the sport of golf; he'd be very proud to see us honoring his memory by helping people who need it most in the communities we serve," said Michael Croatti, UniFirst Executive Vice President of operations and the son of Mr. Croatti. "These charities work hard every day to make a positive difference in the lives of thousands of individuals and we are proud to help them."

For more information on UniFirst's social commitment and philanthropic efforts, visit https://csr.unifirst.com. For more information about UniFirst, visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst
Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst both partners with leading brands and manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

