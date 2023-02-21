UnifyWork Takes Hiring to New Heights

UnifyWork's FlashHired event ignites a faster and more efficient hiring process for employers and job seekers.

CLEVELAND, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnifyWork, the workforce intelligence platform powering regional talent networks, hosted its virtual hiring event, FlashHired, on January 30th. The event, which aimed to reduce the long hiring processes and lack of engagement from employers and seekers, proved successful with numerous hires occurring within days following the event.

According to Harvard Business Review, the average time-to-hire includes multiple interviews and lasts around 43 days*, and candidates are likely to move on to other opportunities if they're waiting too long or don't hear back in a timely manner.

The event combatted these challenges by providing a specific window of time where employers and job seekers could anticipate real-time engagement and a faster hiring process.

The results from the event were that employers expressed interest in approximately 75% of candidates who were matched by its patented algorithm, and also shared interest in the role. Fifty-percent of those matches began the interview process during the event. Hundreds of job seekers were also present during the event, making it a highly efficient platform for employers to access talent, and for job seekers to get hired into jobs they can and want to do.

"FlashHired is a prime example of how UnifyWork is providing innovative solutions to address the talent shortage and the inefficiencies and inequities of traditional hiring methods," said Stephen McHale, Founder and CEO of UnifyWork. "We enjoyed seeing the hiring action during the event, and look forward to continuing our momentum."

Nick DiCicco, Director of the Chagrin Valley Dispatch, shared his positive experience, "With UnifyWork, we were able to get tailored candidates for our jobs, and ended up hiring 3 people from the event."

Gavin Stephens, Director of Talent and Engagement for the Cleveland Cavaliers, commented on its ease of use, "The UnifyWork platform features an extremely simple user interface for both the employer and job candidate that allows for frequent communication between both parties."

UnifyWork is hosting another FlashHired event on February 28th, providing another opportunity for employers and job seekers to participate in an efficient and effective talent acquisition process. To learn more about UnifyWork and sign up for the next FlashHired event, visit unifywork.com .

* https://hbr.org/2022/06/is-your-hiring-process-costing-you-talent

About UnifyWork

UnifyWork is the first workforce intelligence platform powering regional talent networks through its patented skills-based technology. The platform enables more equitable hiring practices, and provides real-time data on job market supply and demand to help regions unleash their full economic potential. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, UnifyWork is a spin-out of UnifyLabs, a 509(a)3 non-profit founded in 2017, with the mission of powering inclusive prosperity. Learn more at unifywork.com .

SOURCE UnifyWork