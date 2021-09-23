Unilever Advances Social Impact Efforts for the Hispanic Community with Nos Inspiras Tú Campaign

Nos Inspiras Tú is a public declaration to the Hispanic community; a commitment to listen closer and remain inspired by Hispanics in order to address their needs across Unilever and its portfolio of brands. Research shows most Hispanics (71%) believe that brands are not doing enough to effectively create meaningful connections with them on their campaigns. 1 With the majority of Hispanics actively seeking out brands that support their community or take the time to understand what matters most to them 2 , Nos Inspiras Tú is Unilever's commitment to the Hispanic community.

The Nos Inspiras Tú platform is an evolving initiative directly linked to the Hispanic consumer's dynamic needs. The first phase of the initiative launches with programs from Unilever's Dove, Knorr and Hellmann's brands.

Dove : Low body confidence and anxieties over appearance keep young people from being their best selves, affecting their health, friendships, and even performance at school. Dove believes no young person should be held back from reaching their full potential. Within the Hispanic community, body image pressures can be particularly intensified due to acculturative stress and the struggle of having to balance the body ideals of multiple cultures. In partnership with Dr. Marisol Perez , a Psychology professor at Arizona State University , Dove will be creating a new tool as part of the Dove Self-Esteem Project specifically for Hispanic youth. The new curriculum will be unveiled in 2022 and implemented with Dove partners like Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Knorr believes that wholesome, nutritious food should be accessible and affordable to all. That's why the brand is on a journey to ensure all Americans can create healthy meals they feel good about. Knorr and UnidosUS, the nation's largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization, will build on a recent collaboration with a new study that will offer a deeper understanding of the lives and needs of Hispanics in rural areas to support solutions for improving the quality of and access to nutritious food. The study will be published in 2022 and will inform Knorr's future work in promoting healthy eating habits and supporting families in food-insecure communities. Knorr began working with UnidosUS last year on a project encouraging voter registration amongst Hispanics through the campaign #FeedTheVote, providing over 4,000 families with the ability to register to vote and receive resources to create nutritious meals at home. Hellmann's: Hellmann's is committed to inspiring more than 100 million people around the world to waste less food each year. As part of that mission, they are embarking on a study in the U.S. to help uncover simple solutions people can use at home to reduce food waste. The study is described as being the 'first of its kind' to demonstrate the effects of consumers 'thinking flexibly' about the food they have in their homes. Hellmann's will partner with Hispanic families to better understand their food habits as a way to help build tools, resources and recipes that will further help the Hispanic community reduce food waste, which will ultimately help families save money, eat better and help support the environment.

"Hispanic girls in the U.S. are exposed to specific pressures directly related to the challenges of balancing influences from both American culture as well as from their family's country of origin," said Dr. Marisol Perez, a Psychology professor at Arizona State University. "The Dove Self-Esteem Project has helped girls positively shape their self-confidence and body image since 2004. Today I'm thrilled to help co-create a tool to help Hispanic youth navigate through this pivotal time in their lives."

As a first step, Unilever is unveiling creative during Hispanic Heritage Month that pays homage to Hispanics in the U.S. – their sense of community, pride of heritage, entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to progress - as inspiration for Unilever and its family of brands. Passion for food and community has inspired product innovation and community service work on the Knorr brand while partnerships with Hispanic dads who have shown what fatherhood means has helped shape how Dove Men+Care modernized masculinity through advocacy for paid paternity leave and fatherhood-focused content series.

"As a Latino myself, I am proud of the Nos Inspiras Tú commitment, rooted in purpose and accountability, for the largest multicultural segment in the United States," said Fabian Garcia, President of Unilever North America. "Unilever and our portfolio of brands have made meaningful progress taking a stand on important societal and racial issues. Now it's time to define how our various initiatives, from Act 2 Unstereotype to Dove's Self-Esteem Project, can make a measurable impact on the lives of Hispanic Americans who are among those inspiring us to do good for our society and planet."

The Nos Inspiras Tú vision and actions build upon Unilever's 'Act 2 Unstereotype' initiative that aims to integrate more inclusive thinking across its end-to-end marketing process and helping brands create a generation free from prejudice. By serving more diverse people in a progressive way, Unilever believes its brands can be at the forefront of shaping a fairer and more inclusive world.

For more information on Nos Inspiras Tú please visit: NosInspirasTu.com.

