Unilever and Walmart Join Forces With Hilary Duff to Inspire Families Across the Country to Bring It to the Bin

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Unilever and Walmart launched Bring It to the Bin, a shopper-engagement initiative with Hilary Duff at the helm designed to make it easier than ever for consumers across the country to recycle with ease and confidence. Featuring tips and videos for families on how to easily recycle throughout the home, Bring It to the Bin is one of three powerful steps Unilever is taking to accelerate its action to address plastic packaging waste.

"We know how urgent it is to address the growing plastics waste problem we're facing and we're proud to partner with Walmart and Hilary Duff to take a leading role to increase recycling of plastic packaging," said Amanda Sourry, Unilever North America President. "Through Bring It to the Bin, we will inform and inspire shoppers to join us in our commitment to recycle more. We are significantly reducing the amount of new plastic produced to make our packaging by using 50 percent recycled content across North America this year. With better recycling information and inspiration, shoppers can Bring It to the Bin to help us use more recycled material, keeping it out of landfills and the environment. The urgent need for action on plastics waste can only be met with collective action by companies, consumers and governments."

Bring It to the Bin features shopper favorites Dove, Hellmann's, Seventh Generation and Love Beauty and Planet, each brand making a commitment to using post-consumer recycled plastic. Unilever's packaging will also feature clear recycling instructions through How2Recycle labels and contribute to Unilever North America's sustainability commitments of 50 percent of plastic used in North America being made of recycled content by the end of 2019 and 100 percent of plastic packaging being recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

"As a mom, I always try to set a good example for my kids and that means teaching them to be conscious of their environment and taking an active role in preserving it. We recycle together and make conscious choices to incorporate reusable items into our daily life," said Hilary Duff. "I hope this initiative inspires other families to recycle a little more each day. One choice you make differently is a step in the right direction for the future of our planet."

Visit Walmart.com to watch videos featuring busy mom Hilary Duff to learn easy ways to Bring It to the Bin and share how you #BringittotheBin on social to inspire others to recycle more every day.

About Unilever U.S.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. In 2018, the company's Sustainable Living Brands grew 69% faster than the rest of the business, compared to 46% in 2017.

Since 2010 we have been taking action through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan to help more than a billion people improve their health and well-being, halve our environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as we grow our business. We have already made significant progress and continue to expand our ambition – most recently committing to ensure 100% of our plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2018 as sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Global Corporate Sustainability Leaders survey, for the eighth-consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on the USLP: www.unilever.com/sustainable-living/

