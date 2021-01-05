Unilever Brings Joy to Ice Cream Fans Everywhere with Introduction of 25 New Frozen Treats for 2021

"Unilever's ice cream portfolio includes iconic and beloved brands. When creating new products, we look at key trends and what consumers want in their treats to ensure we're creating innovative flavors and expanding the variety of product shapes and sizes that our fans will love," said Russel Lilly, Vice President, Unilever Ice Cream North America. "We are always looking to develop products that bring joy to ice cream fans everywhere and are excited to launch such a diverse range of new creations this year."

Breyers Introduces Something Sweet for Everyone

Leading American ice cream brand, Breyers, introduces 10 new ice cream treats in 2021, including fresh takes on iconic flavors, seasonal offerings, and the expansion of the brand's CarbSmart™, non-dairy and Snack Cup lines.

Breyers Chocolate Pretzel Swirl and Double Chocolate Brownie Batter

Breyers introduces two new flavors, filled with fun toppings and sauces, that will have chocolate lovers everywhere rejoicing: Chocolate Pretzel Swirl and Double Chocolate Brownie Batter.

Breyers Chocolate Pretzel Swirl features a rich chocolate base, salted pretzel swirl, and chunks of real chocolate chips mixed throughout, for a sweet–and–salty lover's dream come true (available in February 2021 ).

features a rich chocolate base, salted pretzel swirl, and chunks of real chocolate chips mixed throughout, for a sweet–and–salty lover's dream come true (available in ). Breyers Double Chocolate Brownie Batter combines classic chocolate Breyers with a rich brownie batter swirl and real brownie dough pieces mixed throughout. Double the brownie = double the delicious.

Breyers CarbSmart

The Breyers CarbSmart line welcomes three new flavors, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Mint Chip and Coffee Cookie Crunch, as well as existing fan-favorite Vanilla to its new pint size offering.

Breyers CarbSmart Chocolate Chocolate Chip features a creamy chocolate base and chunks of rich chocolatey chips.

features a creamy chocolate base and chunks of rich chocolatey chips. Breyers CarbSmart Mint Chip contains a cool, refreshing mint base, swirled with chunks of rich chocolatey chips throughout.

contains a cool, refreshing mint base, swirled with chunks of rich chocolatey chips throughout. Breyers CarbSmart Coffee Cookie Crunch combines a bold coffee-flavored base with crispy and crunchy chocolatey cookie bits.

combines a bold coffee-flavored base with crispy and crunchy chocolatey cookie bits. Breyers CarbSmart Vanilla features the classic and creamy CarbSmart Vanilla taste in a sweet new size.

Each pint contains two servings with 100 – 130 calories, 4g net carbsA, 4g – 5g of fiber and 3g – 4g of sugar per serving, making Breyers CarbSmart pints perfect for those watching their calorie or carb intake but still looking to enjoy something sweet.

Breyers REESE'S Snack Cups

Breyers takes its collaboration with REESE'S to the next level with the introduction of new Breyers REESE'S Snack Cups. At three ounces, these cups are the perfect portion size to enjoy on-the-go or at home.

Breyers REESE'S Peanut Butter Snack Cups feature creamy peanut butter Breyers mixed with real REESE'S Peanut Butter Cups.

Breyers Non-Dairy Offerings

Breyers also expands its non-dairy offerings to include two new flavors, Mint Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Chocolate Chip, for those in search of non-dairy options in the frozen treats aisle. Breyers non-dairy offerings are made with real almond milk to ensure a creamy, delicious treat just like the Breyers quality you know and love, but without the dairy.

Breyers Non-Dairy Mint Chocolate Chip features a cool mint base with chunks of chocolatey chips mixed throughout.

features a cool mint base with chunks of chocolatey chips mixed throughout. Breyers Non-Dairy Chocolate Chocolate Chip features a creamy chocolate base swirled with chunks of crunchy chocolatey chips.

All BreyersB flavors are made with 100% Grade A milk and creamC that comes from cows not treated with artificial growth hormonesD because Breyers believes the best ingredients make the most delicious products.

Seasonal Breyers Coconut Fudge Breeze

Available March through the end of summer 2021, Breyers adds a tropical twist with its newest seasonal flavor, Coconut Fudge Breeze, which joins existing seasonal flavors Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Layered Desserts Peach Cobbler and Layered Desserts Caramel Apple Pie.

Breyers Coconut Fudge Breeze combines a sweet coconut frozen base with a rich fudge swirl and flakes of real shredded coconut mixed throughout.

Good Humor Revives Iconic 90s Viennetta Cake

Viennetta, the beloved classic take on an ice cream cake, has finally returned to the U.S., thanks to Good Humor! Fans have clamored for Viennetta's return for almost 30 years, and in 2021, Good Humor grants their wish.

Good Humor Vanilla Viennetta combines a wavy frozen vanilla base between crispy, decadent chocolate layers in a unique cake shape that is perfectly portioned for an entire family to share.

Good Humor Viennetta can make any day a celebration and is great for all special occasions: birthdays, holidays, BBQs, parties, or an after-dinner treat!

Wake Up with the Newest Donuts from Klondike

The only thing better than coffee and donuts is coffee and Klondike Donuts! The newest addition to the Klondike Donuts family, Klondike Wake Me Up Coffee, combines the magic of Klondike bars with the deliciousness of your favorite donut — and the results are outrageously good.

Klondike Wake Me Up Coffee Donuts are a sweet and decadent treat that feature a dark chocolate hard shell with a white confectionary drizzle, and a robust frozen coffee flavor made with 100% Arabica Colombian coffee.

Inspired by favorite food mashups, Klondike Donuts are a nod to the beloved donut taste, decadent toppings, and iconic shape, with a cool Klondike twist that's sure to have donut AND frozen novelty lovers rejoicing. Wake Me Up Coffee joins existing Klondike Donuts flavors Boston Cream, Triple Chocolate and Frosted Strawberry.

Magnum Ice Cream Defines Indulgence with Truffle Bars and Red Velvet Tubs

Leading global ice cream brand, Magnum ice cream, announces the launch of four new products including a new line of indulgent Truffle Bars and a bakery-inspired take on the iconic red velvet flavor with a classic Magnum ice cream twist. In honor of 10 years in the U.S., Magnum ice cream also introduces a brand-new look across ice cream bars and pints packaging.

Magnum Ice Cream Truffle Bars

Inspired by the rich, sweet decadence of chocolate truffles, Magnum ice cream introduces its first Ice Cream Truffle Bars in three flavors, MINI Dark Chocolate Truffle, MINI Berry Truffle, and Double Chocolate Vanilla Truffle.

Magnum MINI Dark Chocolate Truffle Bar: Dark chocolate ganache sauce, swirled through a dark chocolate ice cream, dipped in a dark chocolate shell. Made with 68% cacao. It's a chocolate lovers dream, now MINI and 140 calories.

Dark chocolate ganache sauce, swirled through a dark chocolate ice cream, dipped in a dark chocolate shell. Made with 68% cacao. It's a chocolate lovers dream, now MINI and 140 calories. Magnum MINI Berry Truffle Bar: Dark chocolate ganache sauce, swirled through a fruity strawberry ice cream, dipped in a dark chocolate shell. Made with 68% cacao. It's a chocolate lovers dream, now MINI and 140 calories.

Dark chocolate ganache sauce, swirled through a fruity strawberry ice cream, dipped in a dark chocolate shell. Made with 68% cacao. It's a chocolate lovers dream, now MINI and 140 calories. Magnum Double Chocolate Vanilla Truffle Bar: Dark chocolate ganache sauce, swirled throughout classic vanilla ice cream, dipped in a creamy milk chocolate shell. Made with 44% cacao.

Magnum Ice Cream Double Red Velvet Tubs

Wrapped in a chocolate cracking shell, Magnum ice cream tubs are crafted for you to enjoy chocolate by the spoonful. This year, Magnum ice cream introduces new Double Red Velvet – inspired by a fan-favorite dessert.

Magnum Double Red Velvet: Chocolate ganache sauce, swirled throughout cream cheese ice cream, topped with red velvet cake crumbles and white chocolate pieces. Wrapped in a cracking white chocolate shell, made with 33% cacao.

Popsicle Treats Fans with Fruity and Fun New Flavors

The iconic Popsicle brand presents its newest treats for 2021, sweet and delicious Mango, Strawberry and Vanilla Swirl Fruit Twisters and fan-favorite Minions™ and Spider-Man™ Popsicles, which are now available in the frozen treats aisle.

Popsicle Mango, Strawberry and Vanilla Swirl Fruit Twisters

New Popsicle Fruit Twisters with mango, strawberry and vanilla combine bold, refreshing flavors, made from real fruit and milk, with fun shapes the whole family will love!

Popsicle Mango, Strawberry and Vanilla Swirl Fruit Twisters twirl mango puree and nonfat milk around a frozen strawberry core.

Popsicle Mango, Strawberry and Vanilla Swirl Fruit Twisters are a good source of Vitamin C, contain 10g of sugar and 70 calories per pop, and are made with colors and flavors from natural sources. Popsicle Mango, Strawberry and Vanilla Swirl Fruit Twisters join existing Fruit Twisters flavors Peach, Raspberry and Vanilla Swirl and Strawberry, Blueberry and Vanilla Swirl.

Minions and Spider-Man Popsicles

An ice cream truck staple, Popsicle's beloved character pops – treats shaped like your favorite movie and TV characters – are making their way to the frozen aisle!

Minions Popsicles feature a despicably delicious combination of fruity strawberry banana and tart blue raspberry.

feature a despicably delicious combination of fruity strawberry banana and tart blue raspberry. Spider-Man Popsicles combine an irresistibly delicious fruity flavor of strawberry, blue raspberry, and lime.

These fun character pops have 70 – 80 calories and 10g of sugar per pop and are made with colors and flavors from natural sources – making them a perfect treat for the whole family.

Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto Invokes Nostalgia and Decadence with New Layers and Core Gelato Flavors

Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, the best-selling gelato brand in the U.S., adds four new flavors to its Layers line, Confetti Cookie, Strawberry Shortcake, Cookies and Cream and Chocolate Pretzel, bringing the total Layers offerings to 15 flavors. Talenti also introduces two new flavors to its core Gelato line, Honey Graham and Peanut Butter Vanilla Swirl.

Talenti Gelato Layers

Inspired by beloved childhood treats, this iconic new range of Layers includes four new flavors that bring Talenti's culinary expertise to each jar with a unique Talenti twist.

Talenti Confetti Cookie Gelato Layers feature layers of Talenti's signature vanilla gelato, vanilla cookie pieces, pink frosting, and rainbow sprinkles.

feature layers of Talenti's signature vanilla gelato, vanilla cookie pieces, pink frosting, and rainbow sprinkles. Talenti Strawberry Shortcake Gelato Layers combine five layers of strawberry gelato, shortbread pieces and tart strawberry rhubarb sauce to put a refreshing spin on a beloved dessert.

combine five layers of strawberry gelato, shortbread pieces and tart strawberry rhubarb sauce to put a refreshing spin on a beloved dessert. Talenti Cookies and Cream Gelato Layers feature both cookies & cream and vanilla gelato that is layered with Talenti's signature sweet dulce de leche, pieces of chocolate cookies and cookie crumbs.

feature both cookies & cream and vanilla gelato that is layered with Talenti's signature sweet dulce de leche, pieces of chocolate cookies and cookie crumbs. Talenti Chocolate Pretzel Gelato Layers combine salty pretzel and vanilla gelato bases, crunchy waffle cone pieces, and a salted pretzel sauce swirled throughout for the perfect balance of salty and sweet in every bite (available in February 2021 ).

Talenti Core Gelato

For additional indulgent treats, check out Talenti's new core Gelato line flavors, which include:

Talenti Honey Graham Gelato made with a rich and creamy vanilla gelato that is drizzled with sweet wildflower honey and mixed with real golden graham cracker pieces for a crunchy, delicious new flavor.

made with a rich and creamy vanilla gelato that is drizzled with sweet wildflower honey and mixed with real golden graham cracker pieces for a crunchy, delicious new flavor. Talenti Peanut Butter Vanilla Swirl Gelato combining Talenti's signature vanilla gelato with a creamy roasted peanut butter swirl and real mini peanut butter cups mixed in throughout.

Pricing and images for new varieties from Breyers, Good Humor, Klondike, Magnum ice cream, Popsicle and Talenti are available upon request.

ANet carbs are calculated by subtracting total dietary fiber and sugar alcohol from total carbohydrates.

BIn Breyers Cookies & Candies, our products before the inclusion of other cookies, candies, sauces or fruit from other suppliers, will abide by this claim.

CIn Breyers non-dairy offerings, our products feature real almond milk and do not include any dairy milk or cream.

DThe FDA states that no significant difference has been shown between diary derived from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows

REESE'S trademark, trade dress, REESE'S Orange Color, and Crown Design are used under license

