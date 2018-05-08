Unilever Ice Cream Heats up the Freezer Aisle with 20 New Frozen Treats

"It's been a lot of fun reimagining some of America's favorite ice cream brands," said Alfie Vivian, General Manager, Unilever Refreshments. "We know people love ice cream and it makes them happy. From snackable sizes to cookie and candy mix-ins to better-for-you choices, this summer we're introducing treats that will satisfy every ice cream lover."

MAGNUM Ice Cream Debuts Tubs that are Made to be Broken

MAGNUM Ice Cream is unveiling a new, highly indulgent and first-of-a-kind ice cream experience. MAGNUM Tubs have reimagined MAGNUM's classic ice cream bar as a scoopable treat that is fully encased in a chocolate cracking shell and topped with a signature MAGNUM chocolate stamp.

MAGNUM Milk Chocolate Vanilla features silky vanilla ice cream and thick chocolate shards, all surrounded by a cracking MAGNUM chocolate shell and topped with the unique MAGNUM chocolate stamp. Made with Belgian chocolate.

In addition to MAGNUM Tubs, the brand is bringing two new varieties to its Doubles ice cream bar line. The new bars are twice-dipped for a double decadent experience:

MAGNUM Double Cherry Truffle features cherry ice cream swirled with chocolate ganache and dipped in a chocolatey coating, with a luscious cherry sauce and milk chocolate. Made with Belgian chocolate.

Breyers 2in1s Bring Twice the Fun to Every Spoonful

A family favorite since 1866, Breyers is introducing four combinations so that dessert lovers don't have to choose. Why choose just one favorite when you can have two? Get two of your favorite cookies and candies swirled together with Breyers in new Breyers 2in1!

Breyers 2in1 Oreo ® A Chips Ahoy! ® A swirls Breyers Vanilla and Caramel with Oreo ® cookie pieces and Chips Ahoy! ® cookie pieces.

Breyers delights Minis Delivers Same Big Taste in New 4-ounce Size

Breyers delights launched in summer 2017 with 260-330 calories per pint, made with high-quality ingredients, naturally sourced flavors, and all-American dairy. This spring, Breyers delights is introducing new Minis. At 70-80 calories and five grams of protein per 4-ounce cup, Breyers delights Minis come in two delicious flavors:

Breyers delights Mini Vanilla Cupcake is a festive treat made with low-fat vanilla ice cream, cupcake batter and loaded with sprinkles at just 80 calories per cup.

Popsicle Expands Lineup with Refreshing Real Fruit Pops

Since 1905, Popsicle has been the original ice pop brand known for its iconic yellow box, bold colors and refreshing flavors enjoyed by kids and parents alike. This year, the brand is releasing Popsicle Fruit Pops, a new, better-for-you treat in four flavors. Made with five simple ingredients: water, real fruit, real cane sugar, vitamin C and natural flavors, each ice pop contains less than 45 calories and 11 grams of sugar.

Popsicle Strawberry Fruit Pops

Popsicle Mango Fruit Pops

Popsicle Orange Fruit Pops

Popsicle Raspberry Fruit Pops

Klondike Proves Size Isn't Everything with New Minis

Famous for its variety of stick-less novelties like the original Klondike bar and the Choco Taco, Klondike is introducing its first-ever line of Minis. The snack-sized version of the classic, stick-less bars are loaded with ice cream in a chocolatey shell.

Klondike Minis Original offers the brand's signature creamy vanilla ice cream coated in a thick, chocolatey shell.

Good Humor Puts Peanut Buttery Twist on Classic Dessert Bar

For nearly a century, Good Humor has created frozen treats from some of America's favorite candies and desserts. This year, Good Humor has collaborated with REESE'S to bring a sweet new variety to market:

Good Humor REESE'S Dessert Bar is a dessert bar blended with REESE'S peanut butter sauce and covered in signature Good Humor cake coating. A perfect combination of flavors with peanut butter and chocolatey goodness in every bite.

