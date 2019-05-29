Unilever Launches "United We Stand" Campaign to Celebrate 2019 WorldPride NYC

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Unilever is sponsoring 2019 WorldPride in New York City, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising and WorldPride, to celebrate the progress made by the LGBTQIA+ community. However, a number of issues still affect the community at large including the representation of trans people and people of color in media, youth homelessness, healthcare and counseling services, victimization and life expectancy. The statistics are staggering:

36% of trans people reported that media representations of trans people had precipitated negative reactions from their family or friends. 1

The average life expectancy of a trans woman of color is 35. 2

1 in 4 pre-teen suicides may be LGBTQIA+ youth. 3

As reported by the LGBT Homeless Youth Provider Survey, 68% indicate family rejection as a major factor contributing to LGBTQIA+ youth homelessness.

According to the American Journal of Public Health, each episode of LGBTQIA+ victimization such as physical or verbal harassment or abuse, increases the likelihood of self-harming behavior 2.5 times.

As a corporate ally to the LGBTQIA+ community, Unilever remains committed to championing equality, unity, fairness and respect within and beyond its business. Today, the company is launching "United We Stand," a Pride campaign that turns over the reins of its WorldPride sponsorship to six New York based organizations and six people at the forefront of communicating LGBTQIA+ culture to highlight the issues that merit decisive action.

"It is our privilege to provide a platform to the organizations that are on the front line of assisting with these important issues. The six allies we are partnering with for the United We Stand campaign work tirelessly to bring about equality and well-being to the LGBTQIA+ community," said Mita Mallick, Head of Diversity and Cross-Cultural Marketing at Unilever North America. "Acceptance and inclusion of the uniqueness of every individual is at the heart of our business. Through our partnership this Pride, we hope to galvanize a new wave of support for each of these organizations to continue in their important work of advocacy, support and education within the LGBTQIA+ community and beyond."

About the 'United We Stand' Campaign

Dove is working with Aaron Philip to bring awareness to individuals underrepresented in media and advertising and show the world that beauty isn't binary. Aaron and Dove have partnered with the Audre Lorde Project - a New York based organization which focuses on supporting organizing campaigns that work on healing justice, trans justice, community building and volunteering - to make the fashion and beauty industries more diverse, inclusive, and accessible. Said Aaron, "It's been great to partner with Dove to celebrate the amazing work Audre Lorde Project in serving LGBTQIA+ communities of color. My journey proves that beauty isn't binary, and I hope that by sharing my story it gives others in our community strength to follow their dreams."

Unilever partnered with breakthrough director Tourmaline, director of "Happy Birthday, Marsha," a film about iconic transgender artist and activist, Marsha "Pay It No Mind" Johnson and her life in the hours before she ignited the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City. Tourmaline and Unilever worked to capture creative content that shines a light on the important organizations in the LGBTQIA+ world. A passionate advocate for the trans community, Tourmaline is committed to shifting the conversation around the gender binary of society and unearthing histories of trans women of color.

Follow #UnitedWeStand on social media to follow the campaign, watch videos that introduce the inspiring people sparking important dialogue within the community and show your support for the six organizations that are making meaningful contributions to help future generations of LGBTQIA+ prosper.

United We Stand supports the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan, the company's blueprint for decoupling its growth from its environmental footprint while increasing positive social impact. One of the three big goals of the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan is to enhance livelihoods for millions of people by 2020, which includes creating an inclusive business and society.

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Caress, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Schmidt's Naturals, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Sundial Brands, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

For more information on Unilever U.S., its brands, and the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan visit: www.unileverusa.com.

