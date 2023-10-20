Unilumin Group Signed an Agreement with Saudi Arabia in the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Unilumin Group enjoys a good partnership with Saudi Arabia, and we'll step up more cooperation in the future" Daoren Yuan, the vice president of Unilumin, said.

The Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was held in Beijing from Oct 17 to 18. On the conference, Unilumin Group, the leading enterprise in LED industry, signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia in fields such as sports, cinema, culture and others to jointly promote the development of Saudi Arabia's entertainment industry and experiential digital economy.

Combined hardware with digital contents, software control system and human-machine interactive technologies, Unilumin now start to provide LED digitalized metasight (means the combination of display and light) solutions to global countries.

Recently, MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is going viral for its out-of-this-world display on the Las Vegas Strip, greatly impressed the whole world. Whereas, there is also a giant LED spherical screen with 35-meter diameter in Saudi Arabia created by Unilumin, breaking the 2022 Guinness World Record. In this project, Unilumin has provided a complete integrated solution for the LED spherical screen, including project creative design, customized LED screen modules, spherical digital creative content, etc.

Unilumin enjoys a good partnership with Saudi Arabia, which is one of the most important markets for Unilumin. "The cooperation with Saudi Arabia in different fields such as sports, culture, cinema, amusements, etc. will definitely bring mutual benefits to both sides." Daoren Yuan said.

Besides, Unilumin has established completed service system for pre-sale, sale, after-sales process in more than 160 countries around the world, and initiated the "eight-hour service circle" worldwide to boost a more efficient service system.

As a global enterprise, Unilumin has provided LED technologies for the World Cup 2022 Qatar, the World Cup Russia, as well as international events such as the Indian Premier Cricket League, the Arabian Gulf Football League and the Moroccan First Division, which promoted the development of cultural tourism industry, smart city and sports industry on the "Belt and Road" platform.

Over the past decade, China has signed cooperation agreements with more than 150 countries and more than 30 international organizations. As a high-tech global enterprise, Unilumin will continuously contribute LED metasight technologies and wisdom to the world.

