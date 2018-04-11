Unily Launches User Experience (UX) Engine Hendrix

Unily, the leading digital workplace platform today announced Hendrix, a new UX engine that offers users increased flexibility to quickly and simply develop unique digital experiences for their employees, advancing organizational collaboration and communication as business demands continue to increase.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659299/Unily_Logo.jpg )



"Organizations are investing in digital transformation to enable greater collaboration, communication and innovation," stated Sam Hassani, CTO, Unily. "Their goal is to become more productive to keep ahead of the global changes and customer demands that impact their business. With the Hendrix UX engine, which represents one of our most significant updates Unily has invested in over the last several years, we're helping our clients deliver greater productivity for their organizations by offering the flexibility to design pages more easily, incorporate or build their own widgets and customize the experience for their employees with little need for outside development expertise."

The Hendrix UX engine is made up of several components that allow for digital experiences to be built without the need to go through design, build, test and deploy. Unily users won't be required to do any heavy lifting, deep customizations or platform updates.

Many global organizations are already benefiting from Unily's Hendrix, including Major League Soccer.

"As the needs of our business have evolved, so have the demands of our employees and part of that evolution involves being able to create new, unique experiences that drive engagement," said Sergio Zanazzi, Senior Director, Enterprise Solutions, Major League Soccer. "In our experience, no other platform has the level of unique flexibility that Unily does with the new Hendrix UX engine. It is dynamic and provides us with the speed we need to be more effective in enabling greater collaboration and communications among our League and Club Staff."

To learn more about Hendrix, please join us for our Hendrix webinar on Thursday, April 26 at 11 a.m. ET.

About Unily

Unily is an award-winning digital workplace solution designed to improve organizational productivity, efficiency and engagement. It offers global workforces the ability to communicate and collaborate from any device, anywhere serving as a driver for digital transformation. The company recently attained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its information security management standards, and it is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner. Unily serves its customers through offices in Surrey, UK; New York; Seattle and Sydney. For more information, visit www.unily.com.

Editorial contacts:



Unily

Katy Smith

Katy.smith@brightstarr.com

UK +44-(0)-1483-239240 | USA +1-888-777-6850



Finn Partners for Unily

Erica McDonald

Erica.McDonald@finnpartners.com

+1-646-202-9784



SOURCE Unily