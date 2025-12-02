Union Home Foundation Raises More Than $300,000 During Biennial Fundraising Gala

Funds raised during the Foundation's Decade of Giving Gala will be used to award grants to nonprofits with housing and financial literacy initiatives across the United States.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Union Home Foundation, the charitable arm of Union Home Mortgage whose mission is to equip families with the tools and resources needed to achieve economic self-sufficiency, raised more than $300,000 during the organization's Decade of Giving fundraising gala on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. These funds will be used to fund grants for nonprofits across the country, specifically for initiatives in housing and financial literacy.

The Union Home Foundation presented a $50,000 donation to Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity during their Decade of Giving Gala on Nov. 14, 2025.

The biennial fundraiser, with a theme celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Foundation's incorporation, saw over 450 guests in attendance at the Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. The event featured both silent and live auctions, with appearances by WKYC meteorologist Betsy Kling, legendary radio personality Ed "Flash" Ferenc, President & CEO of Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity John Litten, and City of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb. During the program, the Union Home Foundation also presented a $50,000 donation to Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity.

This was not the first time that the Union Home Foundation presented a large sum to Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity – during the organization's gala in 2023, they presented $50,000 to the nonprofit, resulting in Union Home Mortgage's sponsorship of a Habitat home in Cleveland. That home build was completed in April 2025. Now, following the 2025 gala, the Foundation plans to build another home with Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity.

"Looking back on where we started ten years ago, I am so proud of where the Union Home Foundation is today," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage and Board Chairman of the Union Home Foundation. "I'm excited to see what the next ten years will look like for us and how our impact can continue to grow."

"Our UHM Partners are deeply woven into the fabric of the Union Home Foundation, and our goal has always been to provide an avenue for them to express their generosity and kindness," said Ashley Ali, Director of Corporate Communications. "We are so grateful that we get to do this important work with the backing of our UHM Partners. We also thank all our wonderful event sponsors, including presenting sponsor Vantage Financial Group, for their generous support."

Since its inception in 2015, the Union Home Foundation has distributed more than $2 million in financial support to nonprofits in over 23 states. For more information on the Union Home Mortgage Foundation, visit https://www.uhm.com/foundation/.

About the Union Home Foundation

The Union Home Foundation was established in 2015 as the charitable arm of independent mortgage banking company Union Home Mortgage Corp (UHM). The Foundation's mission is to equip individuals and families with the tools and resources to achieve economic self-sufficiency, specifically through financial literacy and housing. The Foundation has awarded over $2 million since its inception toward these programs to help guide families on a pathway towards responsible homeownership. Union Home Mortgage Corp. is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct lender with over 150 branches across the U.S. To learn more about Union Home Mortgage and its efforts in the community, please visit https://www.uhm.com/foundation/.

