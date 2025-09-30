Union Home Foundation Welcomes Vantage Financial Group as Presenting Sponsor of Decade of Giving Gala

Proceeds of the event will benefit nonprofit organizations across the U.S.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Union Home Foundation announced today that Vantage Financial Group, an independent, full-service financial advising firm based in Independence, Ohio, will be the presenting sponsor of the Foundation's Decade of Giving Gala. The event, scheduled to be held in Downtown Cleveland on Friday, November 14, 2025, will celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Union Home Foundation, and benefit its mission – to equip families with the tools and resources needed to achieve economic self-sufficiency.

"We are so excited to be part of the Union Home Foundation's efforts in our community," said Bill McCormick, President & CEO of Vantage Financial Group. "Our vision for Vantage is to empower people in their financial journeys and provide them with the tools they need to achieve financial freedom, and the Union Home Foundation's mission is in total alignment with that, so we are proud to help facilitate that mission."

"The Union Home Foundation is so thankful for Vantage Financial Group's sponsorship of our Decade of Giving Gala," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage and Board Chairman of the Union Home Foundation. "It's a privilege for us to be able to impact the communities we serve through the Foundation, and support from our community partners like Vantage Financial Group goes a long way in helping us continue that effort."

"Vantage Financial Group's support of the Union Home Foundation means so much to us," said Ashley Ali, Director of Corporate Communications. "In the tenth year of our existence as a Foundation, it's critical for us to collaborate with local businesses and stakeholders like Vantage Financial and pass their generosity on to the nonprofits we support across the country."

The Union Home Foundation's Decade of Giving 10th Anniversary Gala will be held at the Huntington Convention Center in Downtown Cleveland, Ohio, and will feature both live and silent auctions, as well as an exciting program showcasing the work of the Foundation and a philanthropic partner to be determined soon, emceed by WKYC Channel 3 Meteorologist Betsy Kling.

Those interested can learn more about sponsorship or tickets for the Union Home Foundation Gala here, or donate an auction item here.

About the Union Home Foundation

The Union Home Foundation was established in 2015 as the charitable arm of independent mortgage banking company Union Home Mortgage Corp (UHM). The Foundation's mission is to equip individuals and families with the tools and resources to achieve economic self-sufficiency, specifically through their pillars of financial literacy and housing. The Foundation has awarded over $2 million since its inception toward these programs to help guide families on a pathway towards responsible homeownership. Union Home Mortgage Corp. is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct lender with over 150 branches across the U.S. To learn more about Union Home Mortgage and its efforts in the community, please visit www.uhm.com/foundation.

About Vantage Financial Group

Since 1969, Vantage Financial Group has been a trusted, independent, full-service financial advisor in Northeast Ohio. Although our footprint has grown to include 9 other states, our commitment to our clients hasn't changed – provide guidance for all stages of life's financial journey. Our financial professionals empower clients with confidence as they move through every stage of their financial journey, providing them with the tools and strategies they need to live the life they want and help achieve financial freedom on their own terms. We work with clients for long-term success by building genuine relationships. To learn more, visit us at www.vanfin.com.

SOURCE Union Home Mortgage