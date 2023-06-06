Union Home Mortgage Announces New Leadership In Florida

Linda Thomas takes on regional manager role after growing Tampa market

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today that Linda Thomas would become Regional Manager of the company's Florida operations focusing on recruitment of loan officers across the state.

A 25-year veteran of the mortgage industry, Linda joined UHM through its acquisition of Amerifirst Home Mortgage. Linda had been leading growth in the Tampa market as a district manager for the last four years. Linda began her career in Maryland in 1998. Since then, she's held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility, but has always been focused on delivering the best result for clients.

"Everyone wants a career where you can make a difference. I found that in the mortgage industry, and I am thrilled it's now my job to introduce that opportunity to so many," said Thomas. "I am honored to take on this role and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive excellence across Florida. In the Sunshine State, no one shines brighter than UHM."

"Florida has always been a key focus for us. We're thrilled to have a talented, natural leader like Linda spearheading what's next," said Jim Ferriter, Senior Vice President of Retail Sales. "Linda is well-respected and valued by everyone around her because she prioritizes the growth and experience of those she works with. We're happy to have her on the team."

Linda lives in Apollo Beach with her husband of 33 years, David, and their Great Dane, Bailey. They enjoy boating, gardening and bird watching.

About Union Home Mortgage
Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 200 branches across the U.S. For eight consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA, and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.

