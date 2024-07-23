Union Home Mortgage Foundation Makes Donation to DreamSpring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Union Home Mortgage Foundation, a charitable organization whose mission is to equip families with the tools and resources to achieve economic self-sufficiency, is expanding their grantmaking to the state of New Mexico, donating $2,500 to nonprofit organization DreamSpring.

This funding from the UHM Foundation will go toward DreamSpring's financial literacy and small business education for underserved entrepreneurs in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas, with a focus on low-to-moderate income communities of color. This program is designed to provide wraparound support and educational offerings focusing on financial literacy and content-based topics that meet the needs of their small business clients. Current topics include credit scores, business planning, climate sustainability, weatherization, pitch competitions, networking best practices, and more.

DreamSpring is one of 8 nonprofit organizations the Union Home Mortgage Foundation has supported this quarter and is also one of the two new states where the Foundation has expanded their funding. "Creating economic self-sufficiency for as many families as possible is our mission, and the most impactful way we can do that is by collaborating with organizations who embody that sentiment," said Ashley Ali, Director of Corporate Communications. "As we grow Union Home across the country, we hope to grow the Foundation's footprint in tandem, so we can better support the communities we serve every day."

Since its inception in 2015, the Foundation has distributed more than $1 million in financial support to nonprofits in over 17 states. For more information on the Union Home Mortgage Foundation, visit www.uhmfoundation.org, or email [email protected] .

About the Union Home Mortgage Foundation

The Union Home Mortgage Foundation was established in 2015 as the charitable arm of independent mortgage banking company Union Home Mortgage Corp (UHM). The Foundation's mission is to equip individuals and families with the tools and resources to achieve economic self-sufficiency, specifically through financial literacy, and housing. The Foundation has awarded over $1 million since its inception toward these programs to help guide families on a pathway towards responsible homeownership. To learn more about Union Home Mortgage and its efforts in the community, please visit www.uhm.com and www.uhmfoundation.org.

SOURCE Union Home Mortgage