Union Home Mortgage Appoints New Chief Information Officer

Dino Lack will drive the lender's workflow automation and human-centric innovation.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today the appointment of Dino Lack as Chief Information Officer. A 21-year veteran of the mortgage technology sector, Lack will lead UHM in revolutionizing the lending experience through advanced workflow automation and strategic AI integration.

As Chief Information Officer, Dino Lack will lead Union Home Mortgage in revolutionizing the lending experience through advanced workflow automation and strategic AI integration.

Lack brings a rare breadth of hands-on and leadership experience across the entire technology stack—including product management, software engineering, architecture, data science, infrastructure, and information security. This holistic perspective allows him to design enterprise-wide solutions that are as secure and stable as they are innovative.

"I am thrilled to join Union Home at a time when we are laser-focused on empowering our Partners," said Lack. "Our goal isn't just to implement technology for technology's sake; it's to bring tools to our human workforce that allow them to work smarter, not harder. By automating the routine, we empower our people to focus on what they do best: building relationships and delivering world-class service."

Lack's career is defined by his lifelong passion for deconstructing complex challenges and rebuilding them into elegant, scalable solutions. While he has held senior executive roles at several of the nation's largest lenders, he remains, at his core, a solution architect who thrives on the collaborative balancing of people and technology.

A recognized industry pioneer and 2022 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter, Lack previously served as CIO at Newrez and Chief Product Officer at Caliber Home Loans. He is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and an active member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). Outside of his professional life, Lack enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, and automating his household with new tech.

"On behalf of all our Partners, I want to welcome Dino to Union Home Mortgage," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO. "We believe that the future of mortgage banking is in the partnership of a talented workforce and sophisticated automation, and Dino's unique abilities will be a tremendous asset in achieving that balance."

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with branches across the U.S. in 48 states + D.C. UHM is an in-house loan servicer offering world-class customer service through high touch communication & technology. A privately held family business, with a collaborative culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability. All these principles translate to industry-leading customer retention and satisfaction. Some honors include being a Six-Year USA Today Top Workplace and an Eleven-Year Northeast Ohio Top Workplace. Learn more at www.uhm.com.

SOURCE Union Home Mortgage