Union Home Mortgage Awarded Top Workplace Honors in Northeast Ohio for 10 Straight Years

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today it was recognized as a 2024 Top Workplace in northeast Ohio by Cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer. This is the 10th straight year UHM has been ranked a Top Workplace in northeast Ohio.

Cleveland Top Workplace 2024

"We made the right decisions early on at this company to formulate a good culture, but to maintain it for 10 years through significant hiring and growth, that's the work of our Partners who remain dedicated to maximizing our high performing environment day in, day out," said CEO Bill Cosgrove. "We're not slowing down either. We continue to hire great talent in our northeast Ohio home and across the country. If you're ready to achieve more, you can do it at Union Home Mortgage."

This year, Union Home Mortgage joins an elite cohort of companies with more than a decade of Top Workplace rankings. The annual ranking of northeast Ohio Top Workplaces is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

UHM prides itself on culture and employee experience. The company maintains several internal training programs, career pathing, and employee educational resources. The company's headquarters outside of Cleveland, Ohio features an onsite gym, cafeteria, and training centers for both in person and virtual education.

For more information about starting your career at Union Home Mortgage, go to uhm.com/careers.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with branches across the U.S in 48 states + D.C. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Union Home Mortgage