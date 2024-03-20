Union Home Mortgage Takes Home Nationwide Top Workplace Award

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today it has been awarded the 2024 Top Workplace USA award, among employers across the United States. Issued by the independent third-party firm Energage, the recognition drew on the feedback of more than 1,200 UHM employees surveyed for the result.

Union Home Mortgage (PRNewsfoto/Union Home Mortgage)

"When I founded UHM more than 20 years ago, I wanted to build a company with a culture that was unique in the mortgage industry. Being recognized as one of the top employers nationwide certainly makes us feel like we're doing something right," said Bill Cosgrove, Union Home Mortgage CEO. "I want to thank our Partners who come to work each and every day living our shared values so that we can make the dream of homeownership accessible to more people."

Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. The annual ranking is based solely on feedback administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers used by Energage to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

UHM prides itself on culture and employee experience. The company maintains several internal training programs, career pathing, and employee educational resources. The company's headquarters outside of Cleveland, Ohio features an onsite gym, cafeteria, and training centers for both in person and virtual education.

For more information about starting your career at Union Home Mortgage, go to uhm.com/careers.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 200 branches across the U.S. For 9 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded as a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA, and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.

