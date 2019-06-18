Union Square Advisors Hires Michael Meyer to Lead Newly Formed Capital Structure Advisory Business

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Square Advisors (USA), a boutique technology-focused investment bank, announced today that Michael Meyer has joined the firm as a partner and head of Capital Structure Advisory in its New York office. In this role, Meyer will advise existing and prospective clients on a wide range of debt financing alternatives as they navigate the leveraged finance landscape. Additionally, Emily Todd Anderson has been named as director and head of Sponsor Coverage.

"We are thrilled that Michael has joined Union Square Advisors to lead this newly created segment of our business," said Carter McClelland, co-founder and chairman of Union Square Advisors. "Our deep domain expertise within the technology landscape, combined with Michael's extensive leveraged finance experience, offers existing and prospective clients a unique advisory service that goes well beyond traditional M&A offerings."

"Expanding coverage of financial sponsors is a high priority for us, and we are pleased that Emily will lead and coordinate coverage of our private equity relationships," said Ted Smith, co-founder and president of Union Square Advisors. "Additionally, given the linkage that exists, Emily will play an important role in working closely with Michael as we expand USA's presence within the leveraged finance community."

"We are amidst a paradigm shift in the availability and use of leverage in the technology sector, and clients need innovative funding solutions now more than ever," said Meyer. "I am excited about the opportunity to lead this business alongside such a smart, experienced team."

Meyer joins the firm with more than 30 years of experience in leveraged finance, global credit and fixed income, having been responsible for the execution and oversight of more than $200 billion of leveraged finance transactions. Most recently, Meyer was head of global credit and U.S. fixed income at RBC Capital Markets. Prior to RBC, he ran the Leveraged Finance and Global Credit business at Bank of America and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Meyer also has held leadership positions in the leveraged finance and high yield businesses at Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.

Anderson assumes her new role as head of Sponsor Coverage with more than 15 years of investment banking and transaction advisory experience, primarily focused on the internet, software and consumer retail sectors. Prior to joining Union Square Advisors three years ago, Anderson was a vice president at Code Advisors where she focused on early stage M&A and equity capital raises across the consumer internet and digital media sectors. She began her investment banking career at Goldman Sachs, and prior to that spent five years with Ernst & Young.

About Union Square Advisors

Union Square Advisors is a leading technology-focused investment bank that offers strategic mergers & acquisitions advice and execution, agented private capital financing, and debt capital markets advisory services. Founded in 2007, with offices in San Francisco and New York, Union Square Advisors works with leading public and private technology companies, private equity, venture capital, and family offices across the technology landscape with a primary focus on Software, Software-Enabled Services, IT Infrastructure and Internet/Digital Media/Marketing Technology. Since inception, Union Square Advisors has advised on over 105 transactions, valued in excess of $97 billion. For more information, please visit www.usadvisors.com.

