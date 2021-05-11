Union Wireless Chooses Aviat for Rural Broadband Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that Union Wireless, a telecommunications service provider and recipient of awards from the Connect America Fund (CAF II), USDA Re-Connect, and the FCC Rural Development Opportunity Fund (RDOF), has selected Aviat all-outdoor WTM radio systems to increase backhaul capacity and extend its network. Union Wireless currently serves southern Wyoming and portions of Colorado, Utah, and Idaho, and is purchasing the Aviat systems through the Aviat Store.

"While we are excited to have received government grants because the funds will help with our expansion, we are equally excited about our partnership with Aviat," said John Woody, Founder and CEO, Union Wireless. "Aviat radios provide us with the highest system gain and capacity, helping us to build a robust, cost-effective network. Their support is also exceptional and available whenever we need it, and buying online from the Aviat Store helps us plan our installs more efficiently, reduces our time-to-market, and lowers our costs."

The Aviat Store is the industry's only e-commerce platform and enables customers to purchase the Aviat systems and accessories they need when they need them. The result is faster lead times, order-on-demand capabilities, real-time order tracking, and product deliveries direct to the market, all while minimizing purchasing overhead and eliminating stocking and other expenses.

Aviat radios lead the industry in system gain and are the industry's first to provide multi-band functionality (microwave and millimeter wave) in a single box operating over a single antenna, significantly lowering customers Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) as compared to alternative solutions that require multiple radio units.

"For residents and businesses in rural areas, access to high speed broadband is the gateway to education, telehealth, entertainment, and economic growth," said Peter Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aviat Networks. "Our suite of industry-leading systems, software services, and the Aviat Store uniquely position us as a preferred supplier to service providers like Union Wireless. We are honored to partner with Union Wireless, and we are committed to continue to meet the performance, capacity, and high-value requirements of our customers throughout the world."

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Union Wireless

This family owned and operated telecommunications provider, founded by John D. Woody in 1914, today serves Wyoming, Northwestern Colorado, and parts of Utah and Montana with a vast regional wireless voice and high-speed data network connected to a national network of roaming partners. Unlike national wireless companies, Union provides mobile service in both cities and rural areas, the places that other wireless carriers typically don't cover. True to the company's roots, the focus is still to serve the people and communities that have supported them through the years. For more information, please visit https://www.unionwireless.com.

