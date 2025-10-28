UnionHub Joins LIMRA's LDEx™ Standards Committee to Advance Secure, Standardized Data Exchange Across the Benefits Ecosystem

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionHub, a leading fintech and insurtech platform transforming benefits and payment experiences for employers, associations, unions, TPAs, and insurance carriers, today announced its membership in the LIMRA Data Exchange Standards (LDEx™) committee. The partnership reinforces UnionHub's commitment to enhancing security, interoperability, and data integrity across the employee benefits landscape.

Driving Secure, Scalable Integration through Standards

LIMRA's LDEx Standards initiative "standardizes the data exchanged between insurance carriers and benefits administration technology companies for employee workplace benefits," reducing errors, improving speed, and ensuring data consistency across the industry.

For UnionHub, joining the committee is both a technological and ethical decision. The company's platform was built from the ground up with privacy, encryption, and compliance at its core. According to UnionHub.com, the company's mission is to "simplify benefits without compromising security," empowering clients to manage sensitive financial, personal, and medical data confidently.

"Every benefits transaction involves sensitive data, from payroll deductions and personal identity information to eligibility updates, coverage elections, and in many cases, claim-ready or service-related data," said Edward Haley, Founder & CEO of UnionHub. "Our participation in LIMRA's LDEx committee aligns with our commitment to ensuring that every data exchange is not only seamless and standardized but also secure, auditable, and compliant with the highest industry standards."

(While LDEx currently supports enrollment, eligibility, and post-enrollment data flows, UnionHub is architected to extend those standards into full claims-readiness and service-data integration as the standard evolves.)

Why Security in Data Exchange Matters

As the benefits ecosystem grows increasingly interconnected, ensuring data protection during exchanges between carriers, TPAs, employers, and technology platforms is critical. UnionHub's participation in the LDEx Standards committee supports:

Encrypted Data Flows: End-to-end encryption of all transmitted information to prevent unauthorized access.

Regulatory Alignment: Compliance with HIPAA, SOC 2 Type II, and other data-handling frameworks relevant to employee benefits.

Integrity & Verification: Built-in validation protocols to ensure transmitted data remains accurate, complete, and tamper-free.

Trust Through Transparency: Clear audit trails and governance models for all data exchanges between partners.

By contributing to the LDEx Standards, UnionHub helps ensure that security and interoperability advance together, enabling organizations to scale benefits programs safely and efficiently.

Benefits for UnionHub's Partners and Clients

UnionHub's active role on the committee delivers tangible advantages to its ecosystem partners:

Faster and More Secure Integrations: Streamlined onboarding with carriers and administrators through LDEx-aligned, encrypted data feeds.

Reduced Operational Risk: Fewer manual interventions and minimized exposure to data-handling errors.

Future-Proof Compliance: Continuous alignment with emerging data standards and evolving security regulations.

Enhanced Innovation: A foundation that supports secure adoption of next-generation benefits technology and payment models.

About UnionHub

UnionHub is a U.S.-based fintech and insurtech company built to simplify and secure benefits and payments. Its platform connects employers, associations, unions, TPAs, and insurance carriers to deliver enrollment, payment processing, compliance, CRM, and member self-service through one trusted ecosystem. With full encryption, enterprise-grade security, and support for ACH and payroll-cycle deduction models, UnionHub modernizes benefits administration for a digital-first world.

About LIMRA & LDEx Standards

LIMRA is a global association providing research, consulting, training, and professional development to the life insurance and financial services industry. The LDEx Standards™ initiative brings together carriers, benefits administration platforms, and technology leaders to create secure, standardized data exchange processes that support innovation while protecting consumer information. To learn more visit LIMRA LDEx Standards.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.unionhub.com

UnionHub is an intelligent, all-in-one platform designed to simplify benefit management for TPAs, brokers, associations, and insurance carriers. By integrating enrollment, communications, compliance, payments, and CRM into a single system, UnionHub eliminates paperwork, reduces manual tasks, and streamlines operations. The platform empowers teams to manage benefits and serve members more efficiently—all from one centralized hub.

