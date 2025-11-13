UnionHub Sets a New Standard for Responsible Fintech and Insurtech: Carbon-Negative, Transparent, and Powered by Employee Equity

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionHub, a Denver-based fintech and insurtech platform transforming how benefits, payments, and communications connect across the U.S. workforce, today announced the adoption of its comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policy.

The initiative positions UnionHub among the first benefits-technology platforms to combine carbon-negative operations, radical financial transparency, and company-wide employee ownership, setting a new benchmark for responsible innovation in both fintech and insurtech. Serving unions, employers, and associations nationwide, UnionHub's platform simplifies benefits administration and payment processing for millions of working Americans. The company's ESG framework formalizes long-standing practices of sustainability, inclusion, and governance that have guided its growth since inception.

"Our mission has always been about more than just software," said Edward Haley, Founder and CEO of UnionHub. "We're proving that technology can scale without losing its humanity. We run an open-book company, give every employee a stake in our success, and hold ourselves to standards that go well beyond what's expected of a private company."

Leadership Through Measurable Commitments

Environmental Responsibility

UnionHub partners with Carbon Shield , a Denver-based carbon credit project developer and well closure firm, whose verified projects support UnionHub's efforts to measure, reduce, and offset its operational emissions. The company has set a verified goal of operating carbon-negative by offsetting at least 120 percent of its annual emissions by 2026.

UnionHub tracks emissions through its Microsoft infrastructure and offsets residual output using verified carbon credits sourced from Carbon Shield's ACR930 project, which permanently sealed two high-emitting orphaned oil and gas wells along Colorado's Front Range. The project eliminated uncontrolled methane emissions near local communities and water supplies. The company operates as a fully paperless organization, reducing waste through digital onboarding and benefit-management systems. Looking ahead, UnionHub is proactively addressing the increased computer power required for its forthcoming AI Decision Support tools.

To ensure environmental integrity, UnionHub's carbon accounting and offset verification process follows the American Carbon Registry's (ACR) rigorous standards for greenhouse gas quantification and removal. The company's initial offsets are sourced from Carbon Shield's project ACR930, registered under the ACR and validated and verified by First Environment, Inc. using ACR's Orphaned Oil and Gas Well Plugging Methodology. Future offsets are expected to be drawn from Carbon Shield's expanding inventory of similar projects developed under ACR and other leading offset standards to ensure continued alignment with the highest standards for transparency, permanence, and impact.

"We know our AI systems will raise our energy consumption," added Haley. "That's why we're getting ahead of it by investing in carbon removal, green data centers, and offset partnerships that keep innovation and environmental responsibility in balance."

Social Impact

UnionHub's platform expands access to benefits for millions of working Americans, helping organizations deliver coverage faster, simpler, and more affordably. The company reports 99 percent customer satisfaction and 100 percent paperless onboarding, according to internal data.

Every employee participates in the UnionHub Stock Incentive Program, ensuring shared ownership in company growth. UnionHub also operates as an open-book organization, sharing its Profit & Loss and income statements with all employees, an uncommon practice among private technology companies.

That sense of shared purpose is embodied by Anna Schmidt, a former ER nurse turned full-stack software engineer. "Coming from nursing into software engineering, I've seen firsthand how technology can change lives," said Schmidt. "At UnionHub, I get to build tools that help people take control of their benefits. That feels like a natural extension of helping others."

Governance and Data Integrity

UnionHub's governance practices exceed industry norms. The company has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit, validating its data security, availability, and privacy controls, and aligns with LIMRA's LDEx™ Standards, promoting secure and standardized data exchange across the insurance and benefits ecosystem.

"I've worked in fintech before, but UnionHub is the first place where sustainability and transparency actually guide decisions, not just marketing," said Karla Yassmin, Chief Financial Officer.

"It's rare to work for a tech company where every employee can see the company's financials and know exactly how we're doing. It builds trust and makes us all think like owners," added Tessa Aubry, Chief Operating Officer.

Investor Perspective

Harley Barnes, CEO and Co-Founder of Stealth Partner Group, a specialized general agency now part of Amwins Group and widely recognized as the largest dedicated stop-loss wholesaler in the United States, placing over 1.5 billion dollars in annual premium and covering more than 4.6 million lives, was among UnionHub's early investors.

"When I was leading Stealth, I saw firsthand what UnionHub was building and immediately recognized the difference," said Barnes. "They were solving problems no one else in the industry was even attempting because no one had built the technology or culture to make it possible. When I looked under the hood, I found a team committed to transparency, accountability, and long-term impact. UnionHub isn't just disrupting how benefits and payments work, it's redefining what responsible innovation looks like. That's the kind of change I wanted to be part of."

Building the Future of Responsible Technology

UnionHub's ESG policy reinforces the company's belief that performance and purpose belong on the same ledger. By combining measurable sustainability goals, open governance, and people-centered innovation, UnionHub is creating a model for the next generation of fintech and insurtech, one where accountability is as important as advancement.

The company will publish its first Annual ESG Impact Report in 2026, tracking progress toward its carbon-negative target, expanding employee ownership, and benchmarking results against SASB and GRI-aligned metrics.

"We built UnionHub to solve decades-old problems in benefits and payments," said Haley. "But the bigger opportunity is showing that doing business the right way, transparently, sustainably, and inclusively, is the future of fintech and insurtech."

About UnionHub

UnionHub is a fintech and insurtech platform redefining how benefits, payments, and compliance are managed for employers, associations, unions, and carriers nationwide. Headquartered in Denver, UnionHub integrates benefits enrollment, ACH and payment processing, CRM, communications, and analytics into one unified ecosystem built for scalability, security, and efficiency.

To learn more about UnionHub's ESG initiatives and governance practices, visit www.unionhub.com/ESG

