UnionPay Drives Cross-Border Interoperability and Digital Commerce Infrastructure at the 7th Africa Fintech Forum

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International has actively participated in the premier 7th Africa Fintech Forum, held at the Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya. The strategic move signals a major milestone in solidifying its brand equity and expanding its footprint within the pan-African fintech ecosystem, while simultaneously accelerating digital payment innovation and scaling cross-border financial rails.

As the continent's ultimate fintech gathering, the forum unites top-tier executives from the fintech, banking, payments, and digital innovation sectors across the African continent. UnionPay is utilizing this high-visibility platform to position itself not merely as a traditional payment scheme, but as a critical infrastructure partner capable of bridging Africa's localized digital payment ecosystems with global commerce.

This year's forum takes place amid a monumental shift in global trade corridors. Following China's landmark policy to eliminate tariffs and ease trade barriers for 53 African nations, the volume of China-Africa bilateral trade is experiencing unprecedented acceleration. As local agricultural exporters, manufacturing tech firms, and SMEs scale up to meet this massive demand, the need for friction-free, institutional-grade cross-border payment settlement has become an urgent operational requirement. At the event, UnionPay highlighted its strategic focus on open-API integrations, localized QR code deployment, and robust virtual card issuance frameworks tailored to help regional fintechs capitalize on this multi-billion dollar trade boom.

"Africa's fintech ecosystem is distinct in its mobile-first velocity and entrepreneurial agility," said Mr. Feng Chen, General Manager of UnionPay International Africa Branch. "UnionPay's mission is to act as a global catalyst for these local innovators. With China easing tariffs for 53 African nations, the trade corridor is widening exponentially. By offering seamless integration into our global network, we enable Kenyan and African fintechs to solve complex cross-border challenges, unlock global e-commerce for local merchants, and deliver the world-class secure payment architectures needed to sustain this massive bilateral growth."

During the collaborative sessions at the Villa Rosa Kempinski, UnionPay delegates engaged with local fintech pioneers to showcase its robust, ready-to-deploy product infrastructure, structured across three key strategic pillars:

1. Global Acceptance & QR Routing

Fintechs can seamlessly integrate UnionPay's global QR code rails via open APIs. This allows their local wallet users to make secure payments at millions of merchants globally or transact via highly interoperable local digital wallets. For acquiring fintechs and payment gateways, UnionPay provides infrastructure that natively supports UnionPay alongside other international schemes. This significantly reduces payment friction for cross-border travelers and maximizes transaction success rates.

2. Issuing & White-Labeling

Fintechs and digital banks can partner with UnionPay to instantly issue scheme-based physical or virtual prepaid cards, allowing local consumers and businesses to efficiently capture expanding global e-commerce procurement opportunities. FinTech platforms on the continent can directly leverage existing local on-soil network integrations to facilitate intra-Africa transactions, bypass foreign exchange friction, and lower overall operational costs.

3. Ready-to-Deploy Ecosystem Infrastructure

To accelerate time-to-market for African tech firms, UnionPay emphasized that fintechs do not have to build payment infrastructure from scratch. Many established global processors and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers already feature pre-built, production-ready APIs for UnionPay.

By leveraging its expanding network of local issuers, acquirers, and technology hub integrations, UnionPay is actively transforming how African consumers and businesses interact with the global economy. The company's focus remains on fostering rapid-to-market, cost-efficient partnerships that drive transaction volume and create shared value across the financial services value chain.

As Kenya cements its status as the Silicon Savannah, UnionPay remains committed to investing in open-loop partnerships, regulatory compliance standards, and payment technologies that define the future of inclusive digital finance across Africa.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is focused on expanding the global acceptance network of UnionPay cards. UnionPay cards are accepted in 183 countries and regions, including 51 African countries. UnionPay International remains a leader in digital transformation and financial inclusion across the continent.