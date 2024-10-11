UnionPay International Enhances Cross-border Payment Experience for Chinese Tourists traveling to South Africa

PRETORIA, South Africa, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 marks the 26th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and South Africa, celebrating a successful partnership and looking ahead to future opportunities. UnionPay International plays a crucial role in strengthening China-South African relations by enhancing payment experiences for Chinese tourists.

From September 9 to 13, 2024, the South African Tourism Board was hosting a series of industry roadshows in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. These events featured 45 South African tourism establishments engaging directly with nearly 400 tour operators in the three cities. As the payment partner, UnionPay International has showcased the advantages of UnionPay cards for international transactions.

Over the past 26 years, the tourism and economic collaboration between China and South Africa has flourished. South Africa's distinctive landscapes and rich biodiversity have increasingly attracted Chinese tourists. In 2023, the number of Chinese tourists surged by 215.7% year-on-year, making it one of the fastest-growing markets. From January to March 2024, international arrivals in South Africa reached 2.4 million, a 15.4% increase from the previous year, with Chinese visitor numbers growing by 82%. Major cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen have seen significant increases in outbound tourism to South Africa.

"South African Tourism is set to unveil 'Discover South Africa's New Charms' in 2024, targeting the Chinese market with a focus on sustainable tourism and unique experiences. The campaign aims to introduce lesser-known destinations and activities, highlighting South Africa's diverse ecosystems and cultural richness," said Mr. Gcobani Mancotywa, SA Tourism Regional General Manager: Asia-Pacific and Middle East, he emphasised strengthening industry partnerships and a comprehensive content strategy to promote tourism recovery.

The South African Tourism Board aims to attract over 50,000 Chinese tourists in the 2024-2025 fiscal year, with hopes of returning to 2019 tourism levels by 2026. UnionPay cards are integral for Chinese tourists traveling to South Africa. With a global acceptance network spanning 183 countries and regions, UnionPay cards offer versatile payment options, including cash withdrawals, card payments, QR code payments, and mobile payments. In South Africa, 90% of merchant POS terminals accept UnionPay cards, allowing tourists to use their cards conveniently without needing to exchange currency beforehand.

To make overseas spending more attractive, UnionPay International has partnered with major Chinese banks to offer cash-back and discount promotions. UnionPay cardholders from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications, and China Merchants Bank can receive up to 12% cash-back benefits, enhancing the cost-effectiveness and convenience of using UnionPay cards abroad.

As a leading African destination for Chinese tourists, South Africa is committed to providing a secure, convenient, and rewarding payment experience through UnionPay card usage. Whether in vibrant cities or scenic areas, UnionPay cards enhance travel comfort and convenience.

The South African Tourism Board believes that the Chinese market will be pivotal in reviving South Africa's tourism industry and achieving its goal of welcoming 21 million international tourists by 2030. UnionPay International is enthusiastic about this ongoing collaboration, driving growth in tourism and economic relations between China and South Africa, and offering an improved travel experience for tourists around the world.