UnionPay launches special offers in the US for the Graduation Season

According to The Open Doors Report (2017) published by the Institute of International Education of the US, the number of Chinese students studying in the US has reached 351,000, which is about one-third of the total number of international students. China has been the largest international student source country of the US for eight years. With the graduation season approaching, many families of the Chinese students are going to attend the graduation ceremonies in the US.

UnionPay International is now launching a special marketing campaign in the US, mainly in two cities, New York and Los Angeles, which are the most popular destinations for both the Chinese students and tourists. Students' families may enjoy up to 20%-off discounts at online and offline merchants of various types, including restaurants, hotels, duty-free shops, entertainment establishments, car rentals and many more.

Students' families may enjoy 10%-off when booking US hotels with UnionPay Online Payment at Hotels.com‎. They may also get free dishes or drinks when dining at refined restaurants, such as Megu in New York and Fig & Olive Melrose in Los Angeles, when paying with UnionPay cards. When paying with UnionPay cards at South Coast Plaza and Citadel Outlet in Los Angeles, or International Shoppes at John F. Kennedy International Airport, they may get cash vouchers or gift cards. Those who plan to go on self-driving travels may enjoy instant discounts or rebates when renting cars with UnionPay cards at Hertz and AVIS.

To date, UnionPay is accepted at over 23 million merchants and 1.64 million ATMs outside mainland China. Based on its extensive acceptance network, UnionPay International is improving its services to Chinese students who study abroad. UnionPay services, including online and offline tuition payment, cash withdrawal, daily payment, travel payment and local card application, are available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and many other major destinations of international students.

In the United States, students can use UnionPay cards to pay tuition fees via the online platforms of Flywire and Western Union. These two platforms cover thousands of universities and colleges in the US. Meanwhile, almost all the local ATMs accept UnionPay cards for cash withdrawal, and over 80% of merchants accept UnionPay credit cards. At the over 20 US colleges and universities with many Chinese students, such as University of Southern California, Columbia University, New York University and Boston University, UnionPay credit cards can be used at campus bookstores. Students may also buy books and daily necessities with UnionPay cards at Amazon, eBay and other e-merchants.

