UNIQLO to Unveil 1,000-Square-Meter LifePark at CIIE 2022

Showcasing new ways of future living through the Art & Science of LifeWear

SHANGHAI and TOKYO, Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global apparel retailer UNIQLO will curate an immersive 1,000-Square-Meter LifePark at the 2022 China International Import Expo (CIIE), taking place from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai. UNIQLO LifePark will present new ways of future living through the Art & Science of LifeWear across four zones: technology, fashion, quality, and sustainability. UNIQLO has also announced plans to open more than 10 new stores across China in the month of November.

Panoramic View of UNIQLO LifePark at CIIE 2022

"For nearly 30 years, UNIQLO has been growing together with China's garment industry, working with our production partners to provide high-quality products to customers around the world. We are pleased to participate in CIIE for the third time and to showcase the evolution of such products as HEATTECH thermal wear, Ultra Light Down, and 100% recycled polyester fleece[1] that embody the Art and Science of LifeWear, particularly with regard to innovative technology and sustainability. We look forward to connecting with more customers in China and around the world to embark on the journey of new ways of future living," said Jalin Wu, Fast Retailing Group Executive Officer and UNIQLO Greater China Chief Marketing Officer.

Creating a LifePark at CIIE through The Art and Science of LifeWear

UNIQLO LifeWear is simple, high-quality everyday wear that enhances the lives of all people with a practical sense of beauty and sophisticated design. Inspired by the concepts of LifeWear and Made for All, UNIQLO has created LifePark – a place for all, at this year's CIIE, outfitted with installations that convey the different aspects of LifeWear across four zones: Technology, Fashion, Quality and Sustainability.

Driven by technology and innovation, UNIQLO has built up a lineup of winter items that allow customers to comfortably enjoy winter and colder climates. In addition to HEATTECH, products such as Ultra Light Down and Hybrid Down keep the wearer warm and stylish.

Visitors to the Technology Zone will be immediately greeted with innovation when they step inside, welcomed by a gigantic centerpiece installation of the world's first 2.5-meter tall HEATTECH innerwear. Garnering immense popularity from customers since its launch in 2003, HEATTECH has become synonymous with LifeWear. In the 19 years since then, the breathable, flexible innerwear has been a mainstay in winter wardrobes.

Also featured at the Technology Zone are UNIQLO's latest multi-function Ultra Light Down with modern contrasting color-block and shining finish designs are incredibly lightweight, warm, compact and portable, water-repellent and feature anti-static lining. The pioneering creation of Ultra Light Down was named one of the 100 greatest modern designs by Fortune in 2020.

Designed in collaboration with its Global Brand Ambassador and professional snowboarder Ayumu Hirano, UNIQLO Hybrid Down employs composite filling technology using down and functional padding that absorbs moisture to generate heat. UNIQLO Hybrid Down boasts lightweight, flexible and incredibly warm designs that are perfect for even the coldest winter days.

At the LifePark Sustainability Zone, UNIQLO will present for the first time at CIIE its latest fleece, with fabric made from 100% recycled polyester sourced from plastic bottles. This achievement is made possible through the combined efforts of UNIQLO and its leading supplier partners. Adding to its lineup of apparel designed using the latest technology, UNIQLO aims to inspire more people to enjoy quality apparel while caring for the planet.

The Fashion Zone at UNIQLO LifePark will feature a preview of the upcoming UNIQLO and MARNI 2022 Winter collection, which is to be released in December. UNIQLO and MARNI continue to playfully explore the clash between purity and chaos with 1960s psychedelic prints and color block designs. The fusion of UNIQLO's simplicity, craftsmanship and MARNI's creativity brings comfy warmth to cold winter days and invigorates everyday styling with color and energy.

The LifePark Quality Zone will showcase UNIQLO Masterpiece - basic items that continue to evolve with times. Essential items on display include shirts, bottoms, and wireless bras to show how these can be made better each season.

Other iconic UNIQLO products on display across the four zones in LifePark include UV Protection Jackets, AIRism breathable apparel, UT (UNIQLO T-shirt), and BLOCKTECH functional jackets.

UNIQLO opened its first store in mainland China in September 2002, and currently the company is operating over 900 retail locations in more than 200 cities throughout the mainland. With more than 10 new stores opening in November in such locations as Chongqing city, as well as Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, UNIQLO is bringing clothing designed with leading-edge technology and international quality to millions of consumers all over China.

[1] The fabric is made from 100% recycled polyester.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938200/image_1.jpg

