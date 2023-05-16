Battery Charger Can Bring Peace of Mind with Advanced Charging Modes

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're looking for a unique gift for your graduate this year, why not give them the gift of vehicle safety. CTEK, the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, recommends a unique gift of added confidence of knowing that your graduate's vehicle won't fail on account of dead batteries. From high school graduates going to college or a college graduate headed to the workforce, a parent can have peace of mind knowing their vehicle will start. CTEK recommends the CTEK CS Free®, four cutting-edge products in one portable unit: Adaptive Boost safe start, battery charger, smart maintainer, and hi-tech power bank.

Unique Graduation Gift To Keep Graduates Safe

"Graduations are a highlight for parents as students move to a new phase in their lives," shared Bobbie DuMelle, President of CTEK North America. "Knowing that your new graduate's car battery life can be extended three times its current life means parents have one less worry as their young adults leave the house, an invaluable benefit for any parent."

When a vehicle battery dies in the middle of nowhere, "jumping" that battery is a thing of the past, thanks to the CS FREE Adaptive Boost function, a safe-start that can get you going from a dead battery in just 15 minutes. With a CS Free for graduates, a compact multi-functional portable charger specially designed to recharge and maintain batteries maximizes their performance and lifespan. And there's no need to worry or wonder if someone left the interior car light on or charged their cellphone, zapping the last bit of juice from the car battery. Used as a power bank to charge phones, tablets and laptops, the CS Free is compact and easy to store in a car. A new graduate can leave the CS Free in the trunk of their car for emergencies and parents can have peace of mind that they have power.

CTEK products are available in the U.S. through a network of stocklists

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

