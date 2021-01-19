Unispace Signs Enterprise Agreement With OpenSpace For Photo Documentation And Progress Tracking On Projects In North America And New Zealand

The OpenSpace platform allows Unispace project teams to virtually capture and thoroughly document sites, while adding detailed images and notes to site plans. This has increased efficiencies during punch lists and observations, and improved interdisciplinary collaboration and client communication. Delivery teams are able to track progress from anywhere at any time, providing transparency throughout construction and allowing them to deliver projects more quickly, while reducing margins for error and cost.

Unispace has piloted OpenSpace's technology on projects in Boston, Chicago, New York City, Toronto, Australia and New Zealand. In wake of the pandemic and the shift to remote collaboration, the platform was an invaluable asset to the various project teams. It allowed them to continue construction onsite without delays, across borders, and communicate clearly with project teams throughout.

"OpenSpace has been an integral tool during the Covid-19 pandemic. It has allowed clients and our team members to safely stay up-to-date with the progress, safety, and overall state of the project," said Site Manager, Michael Cosimano. "All disciplines; from pre-construction project management, design, delivery, and all upper management can be virtually on site when something arises. This allows the team members to arrive to an efficient resolution."

In New Zealand, the country reputed to be at the forefront of the pandemic wave, OpenSpace combined with Unispace's lean delivery principles were critical to reducing a project delivery timeframe by a third despite Covid-19 lockdown measures. Principal of Construction, Arwen Dickinson notes, "OpenSpace provided contactless assistance in tracking project progress, reducing numbers on site and ultimately contributing to increasing site safety and reducing risk to the overall project. We successfully delivered the project in eight weeks instead of fourteen."

Unispace has been shaking up workplace delivery, revolutionizing the creation of workspaces to meet the needs of every-changing global brands. Their agile and flexible approach integrates transformational technology to empower decision-making and meet the pace of change. Leveraging OpenSpace's platform has provided a solution for them to deliver projects more efficiently, intelligently, and quickly, even in our current environment.

OpenSpace CEO Jeevan Kalanithi is pleased with the results. "Unispace is a leader in their field and we're thrilled that our technology is helping them to not only complete projects during the pandemic but to find new ways to build even more efficiently and intelligently. We are proud to be a leader in construction technology and having the opportunity to partner with a company like Unispace affirms our mission of helping builders minimize the cost, time, and pain of getting projects built."

About Unispace

In 2010, Unispace revolutionized the workplace delivery model with an industry-leading, joined-up approach to strategy, design and delivery. Today, the business continues to meet the pace of change with an agile, end-to-end approach fit for ever-evolving global brands. With 5,500 workplace projects completed, a presence across 25 countries, and 600+ employees worldwide, Unispace creates workplaces powered by collaborative client partnerships, delivered seamlessly across borders, and enabled by industry-leading intelligence and technology.

About OpenSpace

Founded in 2017, OpenSpace is a San Francisco-based tech company that is on a mission to bring new levels of transparency to construction. Our solutions combine simple 360° cameras, computer vision, and AI to make it incredibly easy to capture a complete visual record of the jobsite, share it via the cloud, and track progress. To date our customers have used our platform to capture over 3 billion square feet of active construction projects across thousands of sites in dozens of countries.

Media Contact: Crystal Balandran, [email protected]

SOURCE OpenSpace