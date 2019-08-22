Unisys Accepts 2019 CIO 100 Award Honoring Company's Secure Digital Transformation

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 21, Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Vice President and Chief Information Officer Upinder Phanda accepted the company's second consecutive CIO 100 award, recognizing the value of Unisys' secure digital transformation.

Leading IT media outlet CIO conferred the award at the 2019 CIO 100 Symposium and Awards Ceremony at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo.

In a multi-year, multi-phase initiative under Phanda's leadership, Unisys has refocused its internal business and IT processes on economy, innovation and productivity. The company has used cloud and other advanced digital technologies to reduce IT costs and redirect more resources toward building new capabilities, rather than managing legacy resources.

"True digital transformation requires more than using digital technology as a more sophisticated way to automate current business and IT processes," said Eric Hutto, senior vice president and president, Enterprise Solutions, Unisys. "It demands a thorough reconsideration and revamping of those processes so they can benefit from secure digital technology and open new channels for service and revenue. Upinder and his team in Unisys IT took exactly that approach, and this CIO 100 award recognizes the value of that achievement for Unisys and our clients."

Unisys drew on its core digital solutions − including Digital Workplace Services, CloudForte™ for cloud governance and management and Unisys Stealth® for Zero Trust security − in deploying the infrastructure to support the secure digital transformation.

For a detailed view of Unisys' award-wining secure digital transformation, click here or visit https://assets.unisys.com/Documents/Global/SuccessStories/BR_190245_CIO100Award.pdf.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0822/9697

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unisys.com

