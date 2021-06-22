Unisys Achieves Amazon Web Services Managed Service Provider Status for Fourth Consecutive Year

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that it has been recognized in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program for the fourth consecutive year. Unisys earned the designation after AWS reviewed Unisys' cloud managed services capabilities, underpinned by the Unisys Cloud Management Platform (CMP).

Unisys cloud managed services provide organizations with continuous compliance and automated governance, enabling the management of cloud environments and accelerating the migration and adoption of cloud-native services. Unisys is an AWS MSP Partner in the global AWS Partner Network and has also achieved the AWS Government Competency designation for deep experience working with AWS government customers.

"This recognition from AWS highlights our ability to help our clients gain unmatched visibility and compliance, harness the power of hybrid cloud to unlock greater productivity, and continuously innovate to keep up with a fast-changing market in order to achieve their desired outcomes," said Mike Morrison, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud and Infrastructure, Unisys. "Our ability to help our clients transform at a faster pace despite growing regulatory and complexity challenges in today's market is supported by key technical accreditations such as this."

Unisys' CMP accelerates the secure adoption of cloud services for a variety of workloads. As a global AWS Managed Services Provider Partner, Unisys offers a modular and elastic set of comprehensive lifecycle solutions that clients can choose from, including hybrid cloud migration, managed hybrid cloud, application and data modernization, compliance controls, cloud optimization and security services — customized to a clients' cloud journey.

The AWS MSP Partner Program was created to help customers identify validated APN Consulting Partners skilled at cloud infrastructure and application migration, and deliver value to customers by offering proactive monitoring, automation, and management of their customer's environments.

This award marks the latest recognition for Unisys. The company recently announced that leading global analyst firm NelsonHall named the company as a leader in cognitive and self-healing IT infrastructure management services and has also named Unisys a Leader in the vendor evaluation for Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage, Orchestration & Management. ISG recognized Unisys as a leader in Consulting and Technology Services for Mid-Market and Managed Public Cloud Services in the U.S.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services, software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing, business process solutions and application development services. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

