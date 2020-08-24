Unisys and Inspire Health Alliance to Help America Get Back to School and the Workplace with Real-Time COVID-19 Testing

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced a relationship with Inspire Health Alliance, a U.S.-based healthcare company, to support Inspire's offer of real-time COVID-19 registration, testing and access control that is both cost effective and scalable to organizations of any size.

The solution combines content from Inspire and Unisys for companies looking to bring their employees back to offices, manufacturing facilities and transportation hubs, and students, faculty and staff back to schools. The portable, point-of-care testing machines, along with licensed healthcare administrators, are capable of administering both COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests, with test results available in under 15 minutes.

As a security and IT services partner to Inspire Health Alliance, Unisys is offering Unisys Stealth® software and security services, systems integration capabilities and onsite technical support and field services to protect the COVID-testing machines, and data from the machines, in support of the solution and testing at a national scale.

"COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on people's health, well-being and economic livelihood," said Chris Kloes, vice president, Unisys Security Solutions. "Providing near real-time testing is a critical step in an organization's approach to improve safety as we restart our businesses and schools. Through this arrangement, Unisys is able to complement Inspire's robust COVID-19 testing at a scale and with the security, onsite integration and logistics management not yet seen in the market today. We are proud to join this meaningful effort and do our part to help get America back to work."

Program Supports Identification Authentication to Prevent Impersonation

These point-of-care COVID testing machines are able to be deployed at the entryways to America's offices, factories and schools, at the scale necessary for the country to restart their lives. Performed independently by clinical technicians, the AFIAS Rapid COVID-19 Antibody Tests utilize blood from a finger prick, as opposed to having to draw blood via a needle. The nurse-assisted test measures for both COVID-19 antibodies (i.e., did you have it) and COVID-19 antigens (i.e., do you currently have it). Once the testing has completed, the organization can determine the actions to take based on the test results with their policies and applicable law. The antigen test has been presented to the FDA for approval and is in the final stages of completion.

"Bringing America back to work and school safely requires an effective testing strategy combined with monitoring, timely communication and active engagement of personnel, students and other participants in the community. Security and scale are two of the biggest success factors in deploying technology-enabled solutions for workplace or school health and safety," said Ricardo A. Salas, managing partner at Inspire Health Alliance. "We are thrilled to partner with Unisys to deliver both and are now taking orders for delivery effective the week of September 14."

Unisys Stealth(identity)™, the company's biometric identity management software, is available to verify an individual's identity during enrollment and that each test is administered to the right person, preventing any possibility of impersonation. Biometric identity, combined with a negative test result, may be integrated into building management systems, where capable and feasible, to allow for physical access.

Unisys' security portfolio offerings also include Unisys Stealth® micro-segmentation software that quickly isolates devices or users at the first sign of compromise, while reducing attack surfaces by encrypting all communication between Stealth™-protected assets and cloaking the assets from unauthorized users. Unisys recently announced that Stealth received a U.S. government certification from the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) to protect information as it flows between Stealth-enabled endpoints, a certification that is recognized by governments in 31 member nations including Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Malaysia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

For more information on the new COVID-19 testing program, please watch this video or visit www.unisys.com/backtowork. For more information on Unisys security offerings, go to www.unisys.com/stealth.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

