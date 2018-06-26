Unisys and Panel of Experts to Announce "The New Digital Workplace Divide" Global Study Results at 11:00 am Today at Commonwealth Club

Please join Unisys and other digital workplace experts for a free event today, Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 11:00 am Pacific Time at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco as they unveil the results. Panelists will spark a dialogue about the attitudes and perceptions of today's digital workers and the implications that workplace technology can have on both an organization's bottom line and long-term success. Lunch will be provided.

The panel of experts will include:

Dr. Clair Brown , Professor of Economics, University of California, Berkeley – Professor Brown is the Director of the Center for Work, Technology, and Society at UCB, and has published research on many aspects of how economies function, including the high-tech industries. In 2010, the Labor and Employment Relations Association awarded Professor Brown their Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to the field of Labor Economics.

, Professor of Economics, – Professor Brown is the Director of the Center for Work, Technology, and Society at UCB, and has published research on many aspects of how economies function, including the high-tech industries. In 2010, the Labor and Employment Relations Association awarded Professor Brown their Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to the field of Labor Economics. Mickey Davis , Global Vice President of Managed Workplace Services, Unisys – A long-time industry expert, Mickey drives strategic direction for Unisys workplace service offerings. He has the inside track on how businesses are developing, and an illustrious background in the space having previously held senior positions at both Xerox and Dell.

, Global Vice President of Managed Workplace Services, Unisys – A long-time industry expert, Mickey drives strategic direction for Unisys workplace service offerings. He has the inside track on how businesses are developing, and an illustrious background in the space having previously held senior positions at both Xerox and Dell. John Hibbard , EUC Business Development Executive at Managed Client Services, Dell EMC – John has over 25 years of experience in the IT industry, and during that time he's seen many changes. Currently he has the responsibility of helping C-Suite executives and IT leaders achieve organizational transformation.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unisys-and-panel-of-experts-to-announce-the-new-digital-workplace-divide-global-study-results-at-1100-am-today-at-commonwealth-club-300672093.html

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unisys.com

