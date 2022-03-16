Unisys Announces New Clients for Digital Workplace Solutions

Company credits wins to transformed base offering portfolio focused on the user experience

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced a range of fourth-quarter 2021 contracts with new clients for its digital workplace solutions.

Today's contract announcements are:

A contract with a new client in the European banking industry. Unisys will deliver an enhanced user experience through continuous improvements and innovation with tools to transform and improve support across all end user services, including device lifecycle management, field services and managing continuous updates to the Windows environment.

A Unify Square contract with a global financial services company to empower its IT teams to manage and secure collaboration and communications platforms. The contract includes PowerSuite™ to help clients enhance enterprise ROI by enabling faster troubleshooting, accelerated adoption and overall cost optimization. Unisys acquired Unify Square, the leading experience management provider for secure collaboration and communications platforms, in June 2021 .

. A Mobinergy™ contract with a European airport to seamlessly migrate its fleet of devices to a new Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution. The agreement is designed to address the airport's traditional device management pain points by providing end users secure access to their business applications from any device, thus increasing productivity and improving the end user experience. Unisys acquired Mobinergy, which specializes in UEM solutions, in November 2021 .

The new contracts announced today add to the new client wins Unisys has announced this week for its digital workplace solutions. The company also announced on March 15 that Vision-Box has awarded the company two digital workplace solutions contracts to support electronic security gates at New Zealand's Auckland International Airport Limited (AIAL) and SmartGates for automated border control at 10 Australian international airports. The New Zealand and Australia contracts were awarded in the first and third quarters of 2021, respectively.

"These contracts are just four of many with new clients that validate that our focus on end user experience is resonating in today's hybrid workplace," said Leon Gilbert, senior vice president and general manager, Unisys Digital Workplace Solutions. "The demand for user experience-based solutions began before the pandemic but is now the norm. Unisys is leading this trend by both transforming its existing solutions and acquiring new capabilities from Unify Square and Mobinergy. These investments deliver critical value for companies that know they need to do more to engage their employees to drive productivity and retention."

About Unisys Digital Workplace Solutions

Unisys Digital Workplace Solutions deliver advanced workplace solutions to help clients transform their digital workplaces and create exceptional end-user experiences. Unisys works with clients to transform their end-user experience to engage and retain employees, increase collaboration and innovation and drive productivity and business growth. In December 2021, technology advisory firm NelsonHall recognized Unisys as a leader in their evaluation of Advanced Digital Workplace Services for the fourth year in a row.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions, business process solutions and cybersecurity solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government markets, visit www.unisys.com.

