Unisys Named on Forbes List of America's Best Midsize Employers 2026

Recognition reflects the company's commitment to a curiosity‑driven, learning‑oriented culture that empowers employees to grow and innovate

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Midsize Employers in 2026. The ranking highlights leading companies with at least 1,000 employees based in the U.S. that demonstrate an ongoing commitment to employee satisfaction, growth opportunities and innovation. Unisys has a culture built on curiosity, experimentation and continuous development, enabling employees to strengthen their skills, embrace new technologies and drive innovation in a constantly evolving industry.

"Being recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers reflects the always-on collaboration and genuine connections we foster every day across our teams at Unisys," said Ruchi Kulhari, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Unisys. "We're building a culture where growth is shared, and every voice matters, reflecting a commitment to elevating the experience for employees, clients and partners."

Forbes and Statista selected America's Best Midsize Employers 2026 through an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 217,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. More than 3.5 million employer evaluations were considered. The final score is based on two types of evaluations: personal (those given by employees themselves) and public (those given by friends and family members of employees or members of the public who work in the same industry), with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations.

This recognition comes on the heels of the company being named on TIME Magazine's World's Best Companies 2025 List and on the Financial Times list of Best Employers in Asia-Pacific for the second consecutive year. Unisys was also previously named on the Forbes America's Best Employers for Engineers 2025 List.

Click here to learn more about the Forbes list of America's Best Midsize Employers in 2026.

