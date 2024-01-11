Unisys Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announces that Deb McCann, Chief Financial Officer of Unisys, will host one-on-one and small group meetings in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Jan 19, 2024 .

on . The J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, Fla. , on Feb 27-28, 2024 .

Investors interested in arranging meetings with Unisys executives should contact the respective conference representatives.

