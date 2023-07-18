Unisys Announces Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call Dates and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

News provided by

Unisys Corporation

18 Jul, 2023, 17:15 ET

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announces the dates for its second-quarter 2023 financial results and conference call and its participation in an upcoming investor conference.

Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Unisys will release its second-quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Unisys will host a conference call with the financial community on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

The company will offer a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call on the Unisys Investor Website at www.unisys.com/investor. In addition, domestic callers can dial 1-844-695-5518 and international callers can dial 1-412-902-6749 and provide the following conference passcode: Unisys Corporation Call.

A webcast replay will be available on the Unisys Investor Website shortly following the conference call. A replay will also be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers and entering access code 4842656 from two hours after the end of the call until August 16, 2023.

Upcoming Investor Conference

Peter Altabef, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Michaela Pewarski, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate virtually in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference on August 16-17, 2023. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. Investors interested in arranging meetings should contact their conference representative.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients, visit unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0718/9914

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Also from this source

Economic Pressures No Match for Cloud Investment Finds Unisys Research: 65% of Enterprises Plan to Increase Spend in the Next Two Years

Unisys Investor Day Highlights Strategic Initiatives, Next-Gen Solution Portfolio and Roadmap for Continuous Innovation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.