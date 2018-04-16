Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Information Security Officer

In the CISO role, Newfield leads the Unisys corporate information security team. The team is responsible for the design, development and implementation of the company's corporate information security and risk program across all regions and functions – including the company's two go-to-market organizations, Enterprise Solutions and Unisys Federal – so that both client and Unisys information assets are protected. He reports to Eric Hutto, senior vice president and president, Enterprise Solutions, Unisys.

Prior to joining Unisys, Newfield served as director of global managed security services (MSS) for IBM as well as the business information security officer within IBM's security organization. In that role, he was responsible for the delivery of services in 133 countries and managing a staff of 1,500 security professionals. Newfield also has previously held security leadership roles with Cybertrust, RSA and DDC Advocacy.

Newfield has published books on security and has been an instructor with the SANS Institute, a security research and education organization. He has been a frequent presenter around the world on cyber topics and worked closely with many global organizations to improve their security.

"Matt's experience working as a global leader at some of the world's most prominent security and technology companies will help Unisys to continue our momentum as a company focused on leading-edge security," said Hutto. "He brings an enormous array of skills and knowledge in both internal and client-facing roles. Unisys will leverage this experience in protecting both client information assets and our own."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most digitally demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0416/9580

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unisys-appoints-mathew-newfield-as-chief-information-security-officer-300629684.html

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unisys.com

