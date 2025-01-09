Unisys Awarded Eight Leader Designations in 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Multi Public Cloud Services Report

Digital agility, client-centric and scalable solutions, and automation capabilities position Unisys as a leader across multiple quadrants in the U.S., U.S. Public Sector, UK and Brazil

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a leader in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Multi Public Cloud Services Report. The report evaluates providers' ability to facilitate public cloud services, including migration, consulting and transformation, managed services, financial operations services (FinOps), and more. The 2024 report marks the fifth consecutive year ISG has designated Unisys as a leader in multiple quadrants evaluated by the global analyst firm. ISG defines leaders as companies with a comprehensive solution and service offering, innovative strength, a strong market presence and competitive strategies that position them to win business.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by ISG for our continuous commitment to innovating the cloud journey with advanced AI solutions for clients as the needs of their businesses evolve," said Manju Naglapur, senior vice president and general manager of Cloud Applications & Infrastructure Solutions at Unisys. "Our extensive solutions portfolio and hyperautomation strategy, driven by AI and other emerging technologies, enable us to power our clients' cloud transformations and efficient execution."

Unisys received eight leader designations across five quadrants and spanning four regions:

Consulting and Transformation Services in the U.S. Public Sector, and Consulting and Transformation Services – Mid-Market in the U.S. and UK. Unisys' focus on digital agility, applied intelligence, and secure enterprise has positioned it as a frontrunner in cloud consulting and transformation.

in the U.S. Public Sector, and in the U.S. and UK. Unisys' focus on digital agility, applied intelligence, and secure enterprise has positioned it as a frontrunner in cloud consulting and transformation. Managed Services in the U.S. Public Sector, and Managed Services – Mid-Market in the U.S. and UK. With a core emphasis on AI-enabled services, hyperautomation, and sector-specific expertise, Unisys continues to lead the way in cloud-managed services.

in the U.S. Public Sector, and in the U.S. and UK. With a core emphasis on AI-enabled services, hyperautomation, and sector-specific expertise, Unisys continues to lead the way in cloud-managed services. FinOps and Cloud Optimization in the U.S. Public Sector and Brazil for its strong reputation in mission-critical security and flexible solutions that scale to meet evolving client needs. Unisys' FinOps capabilities enhance visibility and control over cloud spending, ensuring security and accountability to improve cloud value.

"Unisys leverages the best practices, native tools, automation and platform integrators through DevOps, SecOps and FinOps models to deliver cost-effective and secure managed cloud services to its clients," said Shashank Rajmane, manager and principal analyst, ISG Provider Lens™.

As part of ISG's evaluation, Unisys clients provided feedback on their experience working with the global technology solutions company. This feedback highlighted Unisys' high-quality work, innovative service application, and proactive issue-resolution approach. These testimonials underscore Unisys' dedication to client satisfaction and service excellence.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

