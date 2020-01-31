Unisys Chief Trust Officer Tom Patterson Receives Trust Across America Lifetime Achievement Award

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Chief Trust Officer Tom Patterson received the Trust Across America-Trust Around the World (TAA-TAW) Lifetime Achievement Award for his ongoing work on security initiatives, including the National Cyber Moonshot , as well as his security-related work each year with world leaders in Davos and with key organizations in government, academia and the private sector.

Each year for the past 10 years, TAA-TAW has reviewed hundreds of nominations for "professionals who are transforming the way organizations incorporate trust as an intentional business strategy." Of those nominees, the organization this year selected three for its Lifetime Achievement recognition for demonstrating that they "walk the talk" when it comes to promoting the concept of trust in government, business and society.

TAA-TAW recognized Patterson for his many contributions in 2019 and previous years. In particular, the judges noted his tireless work supporting the National Cyber Moonshot to develop recommendations for a "whole of nation approach" for a safer, more resilient internet to deliver government and critical infrastructure services. The White House National Security Telecommunication Committee's Cyber Moonshot subcommittee was co-chaired by Peter Altabef, chairman and chief executive officer of Unisys.

Patterson was also recognized for his annual support of cybersecurity events held in Davos. In January 2020, for example, he participated in a panel discussion on the role of trust in the digital economy and how developing talent and improving education is critical for the future of cybersecurity. At another Davos event, he worked with world leaders from business and government in collaborative activities to help shape their cybersecurity agendas for the coming year.

For 10 years, TAA-TAW has been working with a growing team of global cross-functional professionals to study, define and quantify interpersonal trust and organizational trustworthiness. The organization notes that its list of leaders is the only to address the concept of trust, which it defines as "the outcome of principled behavior."

"As the chief trust officer for Unisys, Tom leads with trust in many key efforts around the world, including the White House's National Cyber Moonshot and with global business and government leaders at Davos," said Ann Sung Ruckstuhl, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Unisys. "He has worked tirelessly on many fronts to make our world safer and to instill trust in the institutions and programs citizens around the world rely upon each day."

For more information on Unisys' activities focused on trust, visit www.unisys.com/trustcenter.

