Unisys CMO Ann Sung Ruckstuhl Named 2019 Woman of Influence by Silicon Valley Business Journal

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Ann Sung Ruckstuhl has been named a "2019 Woman of Influence" by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Each year, the Business Journal recognizes 100 women leaders in Silicon Valley for their influence and contributions in their industries and communities. Ruckstuhl and her fellow honorees were recognized at the Women of Influence Awards ceremony held on May 16.

Ruckstuhl was recognized by the Business Journal as a Silicon Valley CMO with more than 25 years of successful leadership in global marketing. Passionate about innovation, she brings a unique blend of strategy, marketing and technology expertise to her current role at Unisys. Ruckstuhl has also led marketing organizations at Fortune 500 enterprises and Silicon Valley startups including HP, eBay, Sybase, Symantec, LiveOps and SOASTA (now Akamai).

Ruckstuhl has a long track record of philanthropy, including advocating for STEM education and women in tech and working to advance meritocracy. She is a member of The Wall Street Journal and Mayfield Fund CMO networks and has served on the board of the Center for Asian American Media and the University of Florida Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center.

"Women have been at the forefront of creating and advancing Silicon Valley's success for a long time, and this recognition of our efforts by the Business Journal is a very positive affirmation of the lasting impact that women have across multiple economic sectors," said Ruckstuhl. "That is why I am thrilled to receive this honor and to be in the company of so many other talented and accomplished women."

