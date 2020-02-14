­­­­Unisys Deploys Vuzix® Smart Glasses for Remote Support

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company has teamed up with Help Lightning, a provider of mixed reality tools for customer-service agents, to deliver Vuzix M300XL Smart Glasses to Unisys to support their remote technicians. Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys has over 3,800 technicians supporting more than 2.9 million users worldwide.

To meet ever increasing client expectations for speed, accuracy, and quality, Unisys has incorporated the smart glasses into its field service offering, allowing clients to reduce mean time to repair through a virtual solution. The glasses bring the expert to the problem virtually, which reduces downtime, increases productivity, and delivers better coverage in low volume and remote areas.

"We continue to see a number of companies readying to deploy Vuzix Smart Glasses into enterprise. Unisys is our latest example of a company that sees the value of deploying smart glasses into their operations to drive efficiencies," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

Unisys is constantly innovating and incorporating top-notch, cutting-edge technologies into its field services offerings, leading to a best-in-class Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 53 for IT Services companies.

"Incorporating the Vuzix Smart Glasses into our field services offering is just one example of how Unisys continues to invest in transforming the Digital Workplace," says Jose Luis Villalvazo, Vice President, Field Services, Unisys. "Where we have begun using the glasses, we have seen consistent resolution times, increased first time fix and reduced call backs."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 150 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

